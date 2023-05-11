ST. ALBANS — Crooning soft lyrics about his connection with nature over acoustic guitar, Bug Galuszka secured first place for his age division and was awarded the Ducham Children Memorial Award at the 2023 Maple Festival talent show.
The singer-songwriter and BFA-St. Albans senior will be graduating soon, but he said his time in Franklin County was well-spent.
“I have so many opportunities [at BFA-St. Albans] that I’m very lucky to have had,” Galuszka said. “This year alone, I got to learn how to play guitar and euphonium, and I went to the New England Music Festival with the choir. It’s awesome, the teachers are great.”
Galuszka plans on attending Castleton University in the fall for music education, and part of the requirement to be a music teacher is to learn as many instruments as possible.
He was first inspired to be a musician while attending Georgia Middle School, where he met music teacher Chris Gribnau.
“He is very, very kind,” Galuszka said. “Not only did he teach, he also did performances on the side and that was really cool and inspiring.”
Taught guitar by school band director Eric Bushey in 2022, Galuszka quickly caught on and performed his original song “Trees” at the Maple Fest talent show on April 28.
Galuszka said he also owes his success to school chorus director Armand Messier, who helped Galuszka learn and even select which college might be a good fit for him.
“They’re just both super inspirational teachers,” Galuszka said. “They both have been super supportive and kind.”
Galuszka said he chose to stay in Vermont and attend Castleton because of the warm, welcoming environment of the college music department which reminded him of BFA’s culture.
“There’s this massive music community there and they’re so kind and welcoming, and excited to have new people,” Galuszka said.
Musically, Galuszka takes his cues from his parents’ listening habits of classics like Tom Petty and Five for Fighting, mixed with more modern musicians like Cavetown.
“I’ve been writing songs since fifth grade,” Galuszka said. “I taught myself piano and started writing songs with chords back then.”
When he first started songwriting, most of them were parodies or spoofs of other songs, but it was a fun way to start and sharpen his abilities.
“My mom always posted them on Facebook,” Galuszka joked. “It’s very funny.”
Now, Galuszka uses techniques learned in other classes, like a poetry class he took in 2022, to write his songs.
“For ‘Trees,’ I literally sat outside on my porch and listened to everything around,” Galuszka said. “There’s a lyric in that song that says ‘Oh dear birds/What are you whispering?’ and there’s a lot of birds around my house. I just get a lot of inspiration from being outside.”
Other lyrics from “Trees” include the lines, “I want to be up in the trees/Holding hands with the sun, waving down to everyone/And I want to be lost in the woods/Strolling along, listening to nature’s song.”
Performing on stage may not seem like a problem for Galuszka, but he said a performer’s nerves are always on edge right before they walk out. He said no matter what, having the bravery to get on stage is a huge accomplishment and that wanna-be performers shouldn’t sweat little mistakes.
“You are showing the audience your gift and you are amazing for doing that,” Galuszka said. “Mistakes happen to everyone, especially with live performance, but just push on, do what you love, and enjoy it.”
Galuszka doesn’t have any music currently available, but plans on using the $300 won from first place at the talent show to release the song “Trees” on Spotify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.