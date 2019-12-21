ST. ALBANS — The Franklin County Senior Center on Messenger Street is asking for the community’s help to replace a broken boiler and cover the cost of emergency heating.
The boiler failed a little over two weeks ago. “It was a complete malfunction,” said Jim Coutts, director of the center.
The new boiler, which the center hopes to have installed in January, has been ordered. It will cost $20,000. In the meantime, the center is paying $110/day for emergency heat.
While the center was waiting to get the emergency heat set up, it had to cut programs because it wasn’t warm enough in the building to host them. Coutts put the lost income from the missed activities at roughly $3,000.
“It’s going to be at least a $30,000 project before we’re done,” Coutts estimates.
The center has set up a Go Fund Me page (gofundme.com/f/q9apz-boiler-replacement) to raise money to help cover the cost of the boiler and emergency heating. They’ve also begun reaching out to local and state groups for assistance.
The center offers meals and activities for seniors, including lunch twice a week, a senior exercise program, yoga, line dancing, art classes, crafty ladies, and it’s major fundraiser, Friday night Bingo, which also includes a meal.
“Attendance at our activities is up,” said Coutts. “As we do more activities, our expenses go up.”
That’s happening as changes to senior meal programs have put financial pressure on the center.
When Age Well, the umbrella program for assisting seniors in northern Vermont, switched to providing cold meals for Meals on Wheels, the center decided it would no longer deliver the meals. When Age Well decided to bring cold meals from Rutland to the center for its sit down meals, the center tried the new meals, but ultimately opted to return to hot meals made at the center by volunteers. But by ending its work with Age Well, the center also lost funding for its meals.
“We receive nothing now from the Older Americans Act for meals,” Coutts said.
But the center is still providing meals. On Thursday, seniors gathered to eat chicken pot pie prepared onsite.