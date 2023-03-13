ST. ALBANS — Volunteers at the Franklin County Senior Center want residents to know the center is OPEN for business.
Over the last year, the Franklin County Senior Center has gained some renewed momentum as volunteers and an active board have grown the center’s membership to 256 members.
And with additional challenges on the horizon, they’re looking to continue their efforts revitalizing the organization.
Carolyn Burt, one of a half-dozen volunteers helping serve lunch Wednesday, said the group has worked hard to make the center a comfortable place for seniors looking for community support, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center holds weekly lunches on Wednesdays, and volunteers have organized multiple events for both Fridays and Tuesdays, including exercise groups, cribbage and mahjong games, as well as a weekly Saturday morning coffee hour and a Friday night bingo.
Burt said center volunteers are hoping to add more programs in the future as they explore potential improvements to the century-old building they operate out of on Messenger Street.
The old school building
Like other nonprofits with big old buildings, the Franklin County Senior Center – located in the old Messenger Street School – is finding out that when older buildings need work, the costs can be expensive. The center’s 6,000 square-foot building is no exception.
Burt said both the windows and slate roof could use repairs and/or replacement, and the center is looking to obtain some grant money to help out where feasible.
Access to the building’s second floor is also limited for many of the center’s members. With no elevator available, the only way to access two of the building’s large classrooms – including its exercise room – is to walk up the old stairway marked by a century of foot traffic.
“I like thinking of all the little feet that walked up the stairs,” Burt said.
Eventually, she’d like to apply for a grant to improve access to the second floor by installing a small elevator in the building.
Another option is to eventually sell the building altogether and raise the funds to build a new one-story facility. The former school property, however, still needs a buyer.
The current MLS listing for 75 Messenger St. offers the building for $599,000.
Until then, they’ll keep making the best use of what they’ve got. Alongside her plans to update the building, Burt is also eyeing a grant that would pay for the installation of raised gardens in the center’s front yard. That way, seniors will be able to plant food and learn more about gardening during warmer months.
The center is also looking at hiring some staff. Right now, they’ve sent out ads to hire a part-time administrative assistant who can help prepare grants and balance accounts.
Finding connection
Burt said volunteers and the board want to keep the place going with all their work as they continue to offer a place where seniors can find good conversation and a good meal instead of sitting at home alone.
“For $7 a meal, you can’t go wrong,” board member David McWilliams said.
Both he and Burt said they’ve watched a few seniors land at the center looking for some social connections after being stuck in their houses during the pandemic. Widows and widowers, especially, have been able to better connect with the community through the center, and Burt said she’s seen people begin to flourish after a few visits.
Altogether, the center welcomes roughly 180 people per week, with about 30 heading to the center’s weekly meal. The cost for an annual membership is $15.
“We love these people,“ Dick Pepin, 88, said motioning toward Burt and her fellow volunteers as they cleaned up the kitchen.
Information on the senior center, including newsletters and a calendar of weekly events, can be found at https://www.fcseniorcenter.org/
