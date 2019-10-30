ST. ALBANS CITY — The Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs toured downtown housing projects here Tuesday afternoon.
Chris Donnelly, Champlain Housing Trust’s Director of Community Relations, led the tour.
Donnelly highlighted five downtown properties.
First was the forthcoming office building on the corner of Congress and Main streets and the accompanying Maiden Lane apartment building.
CHT, Housing Vermont and Snyder Construction are responsible for the forthcoming apartment building, including 30 new affordable apartments.
Congress & Main LLC is building 33 market rate apartments in the new corner development as well as 33,000 square feet of commercial space. The Community College of Vermont and Northwestern Medical Center offices will occupy that space.
The project developers expect all of the above-mentioned apartments to open for occupation in fall 2020, according to materials Donnelly distributed out as part of the tour.
Next the committee walked south on North Main Street to the Waugh Opera House building, the building housing Twiggs Gastropub. CHT and Housing Vermont redeveloped that building into 20 apartments in 2004.
Donnelly led the committee to the intersection of Main and Lake streets.
There he highlighted the Butler House on Lake Street, the building that houses CHT’s Franklin-Grand Isle counties headquarters.
The building was vacant, even boarded up, before CHT, Housing Vermont and DEW Construction revamped it in 2002. The revamped building includes six apartments upstairs.
The senators seemed struck by their first look at the revitalized Lake Street.
Sen. Michael Sirotkin, the committee’s chair, remembered seeing the street while in the city years ago attending a football game with his son. He said it was “dilapidated” and sounded surprised at its current condition.
Sen. Alison Clarkson, the committee’s vice chair, said the street looks “Hopperesque,” a positive comparison to the classic scenic paintings of American realist artist Edward Hopper.
The committee members ultimately agreed that the whole downtown looks “beautiful.” They highlighted the seasonally colored Taylor Park while Clarkson became smitten with the churches above its east side.
“What’s that row of churches called?” she asked Franklin County Sen. Randy Brock.
“Church Street,” he replied.
The tour continued past the Handy dealership, down South Main Street. The senators crossed the street in front of Bellows Free Academy and moved down Stowell Street.
There Donnelly highlighted a Stowell Street home CHT revitalized using the U.S. Dept of Housing and Urban Development’s Neighborhood Stabilization Program.
The CHT purchased about two dozen homes in St. Albans and Swanton using those federal funds, homes on which banks had foreclosed and had fallen into disrepair.
CHT purchased this Stowell Street home in 2010 for $123,000. CHT built a new kitchen, a new roof, a new porch, changed the home layout and improved its energy efficiency at a cost of about $60,000.
Then CHT sold the property with resale restrictions to a couple with three kids earning $46,000, or 56 percent of the average median income. According to Donnelly, the couple was renting a two-bedroom apartment before that sale.
The tour concluded at the Willard Mill Apartments, right across the street from the aforementioned home.
The Willard Mill Manufacturing Company built what is now the apartment building in 1886 to manufacture dungarees.
Leader Evaporator took over the building in 1964 but sought other space due to the inefficiencies of manufacturing in a two-story building. The company moved to Swanton, where it remains, in 2006.
CHT and Housing Vermont then hired Connor Contracting to renovate the mill building into 12 one-, 13 two- and two three-bedroom apartments.
That was an extensive project using only the shell of the open post-and-beam structure.
And the senators were thoroughly charmed with the result. They toured a vacant one-bedroom apartment there which rents for about $800.
“This is an awesome apartment for eight hundred dollars,” Clarkson said.
Sirotkin’s final comment to the Messenger seemed to summarize the committee’s visit.
“You have a beautiful city,” he said.