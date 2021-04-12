MONTPELIER — In a vote of 29 to one, the Vermont Senate on Friday voted in favor of Proposition 2, officially removing mention of slavery from the Vermont Constitution.
"This is a nation that was founded on enslavement and inhumanity," said Sen. Kesha Ram, D-Chittenden. "And we must face that ugly truth."
"This proposal would amend the Constitution of the State of Vermont to clarify that slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited... Sec. 2. Article 1 of Chapter I of the Vermont Constitution is amended to read...'All persons born free; their natural rights; slavery and indentured servitude prohibited. That all persons are born equally free and independent, and have certain natural, inherent, and unalienable rights, amongst which are the enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and pursuing and obtaining happiness and safety; therefore slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited."
The proposal will now go back to the House for approval before it is included on the 2022 general election ballot for Vermont voters to decide on whether to codify the decision.
The one “no” vote came from Sen. Dick McCormack, D-Windsor, who said altering the original language of the constitution — though it may be well intended — was changing the historical record, which represented the mindsets and actions of the people of the time and which needed to be referenced and remembered.
Vermont was the first state to outlaw slavery in its constitution, but McCormack said that in accordance with his vote on the proposition last year, he would be voting against this year’s proposition.
“The only real significance of this amendment is to do away with the so-called apprenticeship clause,” McCormack said. “When the founders of Vermont outlawed slavery ... they didn't do it perfectly ... our historical record is what it is. As a student and teacher of history, I can say the study of history is full of surprises, and full of disappointments, and full of difficult things to understand."
McCormack said he is a liberal and progressive, but spoke to the value of keeping history as a marker and reminder of who wrote the letters of the law at the time to document progression and growth, regardless of the direction.
“I’m not in the habit of planting smiley faces on the historical record,” McCormack said. “I’m in the habit of ripping them off ... This is, in my view, the opposite of taking down a statue of Robert E. Lee,” McCormack said.
Ram emphasized that although she and others strive to rectify the wrongs of the historical record, their efforts would not be directed to change anyone's personal opinion.
"Those who have advocated for years for this constitutional reckoning do not think they will win over those who continually deny their humanity," Ram said. "Rather, they hope to lift the cloud of Vermont exceptionalism from the eyes of those who think we were somehow not a part of that original sin of this nation."
