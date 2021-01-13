WASHINGTON, DC — President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time by the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, according to media reports.
Vermont’s lieutenant governor and senior senator quickly sounded off in support of the impeachment.
“Like all Vermonters, I was profoundly disturbed by the fatal insurrection last week in the U.S. Capitol building instigated, fueled and directed by President Trump,” said Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. “I applaud Vermont’s Congressional delegation for their leadership, particularly Representative Peter Welch who co-sponsored today’s impeachment resolution.”
On Jan. 6, protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building following a speech by Trump, disrupting Congress as legislators worked to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
Wednesday’s resolution in the house was co-sponsored by Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. The House voted 232-197 to impeach on a charge of “incitement of insurrection,” according to a report from the Associated Press. Trump is the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold a Senate trial “without delay.”
“I hope that Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans will stand with our constitutional republic, as did 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives today. Leader McConnell must agree to hold this trial without delay,” Leahy said. “For the good of the country, he must lead his party in voting to convict President Trump and to prevent him from holding future office. Both parties must send a unified message across the ages: no authoritarians are welcome in the halls of the world’s greatest democracy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.