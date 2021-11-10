ST. ALBANS — Sen. Bernie Sanders will march in the Veterans Day parade and speak at the ceremony being held on Thursday in Taylor Park in St. Albans.
The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the BFA parking lot and last until 11 a.m. when speeches commemorating veterans and current members of the armed forces will be held in Taylor Park.
Sen. Sanders previously served as the chair of the Senate Committee of Veterans Affairs, according to his website.
