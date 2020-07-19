ST. ALBANS TOWN – The St. Albans Town selectboard returned to its parks ordinance earlier this month to add a ban on walking large animals through the town’s forest after someone’s horse appeared to have damaged the forest’s new trails.
The board also agreed to clarify language regarding firearms in its parks, amending their ordinance to specify loaded firearms in particular were forbidden in light of previous concerns for hunters who used St. Albans Bay Park to access the nearby Black Creek Marsh.
According to town officials, someone’s horse had been brought onto the trails in the town forest and reportedly damaged some of the trails.
“There was one individual who thought that that was a good idea, and we don’t want any damage done to our brand-new trails, which are for pedestrians – humans, I guess,” St. Albans’s town manager, Carrie Johnson, said during the town selectboard’s July 6 meeting.
“There was a suggestion I guess to include it under the list of prohibited activities so that, if someone does do this and starts causing damage, we can stop them,” she said.
The town recently revealed its new network of trails for mountain biking and hiking in the 162-acre forest, the results of a years-long collaboration with area groups looking to build out the forest as a recreational centerpiece for the St. Albans area.
The ban proposed by town officials would extend beyond horses to all large animals.
The selectboard appeared to largely agree with banning larger animals from the forest, seeing it as both an issue for protecting the town’s new trails and as a safety issue for the animals now covered under the town’s amended ordinance.
“The need came up and we saw somebody riding a horse or saw the damage, and we wanted to fix it,” the selectboard’s chair, Brendan Deso, said. “This expressly prohibits it.”
“It’s also not safe for the horse,” the board’s vice chair Jessica Frost, who helped coordinate the new trails’ construction in her role as a project manager with the public health initiative RiseVT, said. “They might not know there are little bridges and to go across that might be dangerous.”
The town’s selectboard has revisited its parks ordinance on numerous occasions in the past year, fine-tuning it for a smoking ban in early 2019 and a proposed hunting ban in its town forest that was later walked back after several weeks of discussion with state conservation officials and local hunters.
Last October, the board also heard from then-Development Review Board member – and current selectperson – Jonathan Giroux about concerns from local hunters regarding a firearms ban within the town’s two lakeside parks – St. Albans Bay Park and Cohen Park.
The board had initially added the language in response to concerns around people hunting for geese within the St. Albans Bay Park, a popular recreation site.
At the time, Giroux said local hunters were worried they would no longer be able to park in the St. Albans Bay Park in order to access public hunting grounds near the Black Bridge and in the nearby marsh where, every spring, anglers are allowed to use firearms to stun and catch pickerel as they’re spawning.
The board had agreed to look into the issue and possibly allow unloaded firearms in the park to accommodate those hunters, but, according to selectperson Stan Dukas, the board had yet to address the issue within their parks ordinance as of their most recent meeting.
During their July 6 meeting, the board agreed to address the concern, clarifying that their parks ordinance explicitly forbid the carrying of “loaded” firearms through its two bayside parks, an edit that still effectively bans the discharge of firearms within park limits.
The selectboard is scheduled to formally approve an amended parks ordinance during their July 20 meeting.