HIGHGATE — After hearing public feedback, the Town of Highgate Selectboard has rescinded the Declaration of Inclusion it passed back in October.
Selectboard Vice-Chair Vern Brosky III explained the move during the board’s Jan. 5 meeting.
“When we signed it, we hadn't quite done our homework yet, and after doing our homework, we’re not sure if we want to be associated with that group, because we used their exact verbiage in our declaration,” Brosky said.
The declaration of inclusion has been passed by over 80 towns throughout Vermont, and its advocates are pushing for all 246 towns to adopt the document, or a modified version of it. By their count, half of all Vermonters live in a town where it’s been adopted.
The objective – according to the declaration’s website – “is to increase diversity, abolish racism and have our towns, their employees and policies manifest respect for the dignity of all people. This is the obligation of our largely white population and we will benefit and grow from it.”
Al Wakefield is a co-founder of the initiative, and he said Highgate is the first town to rescind the document.
“We’d love to get them to reconsider and to come back again with an affirmative vote,” Wakefield said. “We asked to appear and to talk about it in a discussion at a time of their own choosing.”
While Wakefield’s group organized much of the information available on the declaration, the document has since gained traction thanks to the support it has found with Vermonters, including Gov. Phil Scott’s administration, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, which built the declaration’s website – vtdeclarationofinclusion.org.
“Go through the whole website. It’s eye-opening,” Brosky said. “They say don’t judge a book by its cover. In this case, you definitely don’t want to do that. Read the whole thing.”
After rescinding the document, Brosky and Chair Sharon Bousquet emphasized that Highgate is an inclusive place, and any potential discrimination cases would adequately be covered by local, state and federal laws.
“We do believe that there’s no cause for discrimination in the town of Highgate,” Bousquet said. “We accept all people as people. Doesn’t matter your race, color, creed, sex, your religious beliefs, all people are welcome. All people are equal here. Doesn't matter if you make a million dollars or make 50 cents.”
The selectboard also welcomed public conversation around the declaration. Board members would also consider passing a different declaration of inclusion if it isn’t associated with the “controversial issues” emphasized by the website.
“We do absolutely welcome any community involvement, any community input, and I’ll leave it at that,” Bousquet said.
In related news, the Town of Swanton Selectboard and Village of Swanton Board of Trustees joined the 80-plus towns who passed the basic declaration of inclusion during a joint meeting held in December.
“Both boards had been discussing this for quite a while,” Board President Neal Speer said. “We have both discussed this and had lawyers check the inclusion statement that we’re about to adopt and we decided to go with the VLCT statement as they presented it.”
The document was unanimously approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.