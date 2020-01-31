ST. ALBANS — Most incumbents will be running unopposed for re-election to town boards this year.
There are just a few races around the county.
In Georgia, Paul Jansen is challenging Tara Wright for a three year seat on the town selectboard. Incumbents Steve Lamos and Scott St. Onge are running unopposed for the two one-year positions.
Linda Collins, the former chair of the Richford selectboard, is being challenged by Josh Aldrich and Linda Coons. Aldrich ran for the board last year, coming in third in a four-person race won by Andy Derby. Sherry Paquette is running unopposed for another two-year term.
In Swanton, two people are contending for the one-year remainder of former selectperson Dan Billado's term. James Guilmette, appointed by the selectboard to take Billado's place until Town Meeting Day, will face Heather Buczkowski.
Last year, Buczkowski lost a race for a seat on the board by 13 votes to Mark Rocheleau.
In Highgate, Kyle Lothian, the town moderator since 2017, is running unopposed for a seat being vacated by Josh LaRoque,
In St. Albans City, Ward 3 Councillor Marie Bessette and Ward 4 Councillor Mike McCarthy are running unopposed for reelection, as his city clerk Curry Galloway and Mayor Tim Smith.
Swanton Village also has no races with Trustee Adam Paxman, Village President Neal Speer, and clerk Dianne Day are all seeking reelection unopposed.
Fairfax is seeing no competitive elections for selectboard this year, as current chair Steve Cormier and selectboard member Duane Leach are running for reelection unopposed.
As the Messenger has already reported, St. Albans Town has two selectboard races this year. Selectboard member Bruce Cheeseman versus Jonathan Giroux, and Erin Creeley versus former selectboard member David McWilliams.
