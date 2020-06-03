ST. ALBANS TOWN – In a special meeting held in the last week of May, the St. Albans Town selectboard came to a consensus to seek a new home for the town’s government in St. Albans Bay.
During a May 26 meeting attended remotely by the whole of the town’s selectboard, officials appeared to agree to prioritize finding a new home in St. Albans Bay rather than focusing on restoring the town’s 120-year-old town hall.
When justifying their opinions, board members cited everything from existing information regarding the costs of rehabilitating the town’s current town hall and shorter lifespan, to an interest in continuing to bring people into the St. Albans Bay area.
“As much as I’d like to see us using the town hall in some way… I think we would be doing the citizens a disservice if we put a lot of eggs in the basket to bring that up to code,” selectperson Erin Creley said. “I think we could build something that would meet the needs of the town for the long term if we go elsewhere.”
While she said she’d entertain possibly purchasing the neighboring Bayview Woodshop to make room for expanding the town’s current offices, the selectboard’s vice chair Jessica Frost agreed her first choice would also be the construction of a new town hall in St. Albans Bay.
“With the information we have, my first choice would be the new site in the bay,” she said.
Selectpersons Stan Dukas and Jonathan Giroux likewise agreed, offering that a current proposal by landowner Jackie Brown for a 5.7-acre parcel in St. Albans Bay could provide the town with its best site for building within the bay area.
St. Albans Town Hall, originally built in the late 1890s, has long served as the town’s seat of government, but limited room for growth and increasingly short space in the town hall’s vault have led officials to conclude the building would need to be restored and expanded or town offices would need to relocate.
The building is also largely noncompliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, federal legislation requiring public buildings to meet certain accessibility standards.
In a previous conversation with the selectboard, Matt Young, the project manager guiding the town hall project, said a restoration of St. Albans Town Hall would likely only buy another eight to 10 years for the 120-year-old building.
Meanwhile, he estimated that a new town hall, while more expensive, could accommodate the growing town and be able to serve the town another 50 to 70 years.
While the town had previously weighed building on a property near Interstate 89 offered by former selectperson and area developer Sam Smith, voters overwhelmingly supported a nonbinding Town Meeting Day article signaling their preference for keeping the St. Albans Town Hall near St. Albans Bay.
Meanwhile, as the selectboard came to a consensus on pursuing a new town hall, they disagreed as to when to best bring a town hall before voters, with officials worrying a November election would make public outreach about the project a challenge due to the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Others argued, however, the high turnout expected in November due to the Presidential election would bring more voters to the polls and better represent the wishes of the town’s electorate.
“Politically, I just don’t know if it’s feasible to go through with a vote in November,” the selectboard’s chair, Brendan Deso, said, adding he feared that a November defeat would sink a town hall project for years, like it had for the town’s public works garage project in 2015.
“If it fails, it’s going to go back on the shelf like the public works department did,” he said.
In the past, town officials have stressed how immediate the need is for a new town hall, with the current hall’s vault expected to reach its limit within the next few years.
According to town manager Carrie Johnson and the town’s clerk Anna Bourdon, town voters shared officials’ sense of urgency on a town hall project and would possibly support the project in November.
“People talked to me on Town Meeting Day and they talked to Anna, and they are ready to vote on a new town hall,” Johnson said.
“I know the voters, and they want it in the bay, and I think if you go out and buy land in the bay to construct it, they’re going to go for it,” Bourdon said.
Selectpersons Giroux and Dukas, however, both said the town should hold off until March, with Giroux arguing the town hall would possibly be more palatable with in person meetings in the lead-in to a Town Meeting Day ballot.
“I would say March more than November myself,” Giroux said. “I think it would stand a better chance. I think it’s early right now, and by the looks of it, we’re not going to have any meetings anytime soon.”
Creley and Frost, meanwhile, argued the town could possibly face the same outreach challenges leading up to March as they would with a November vote, and that the higher turnout of a November election might bring wider support and be a more representative pool of town voters.
“I don’t think the public outreach in going to change in that timeframe,” Frost said. “The voters who come to vote things down will come out in March, while we’ll have such a big pool of voters that I think it’ll be more representative of the community.”
“I’m not opposed to having a March vote, but I think it’s going to depend on the timeline of the project,” Creley said. “If something waylays us and we need more time, let’s go in March, but I think we should aim for November and have March as a backup if needed.”
Since March, most St. Albans Town meetings have been conducted remotely over programs like Zoom, with the town offices themselves largely closed due to COVID-19.
While many of the restrictions put in place in order to limit COVID-19’s spread have started lifting in Vermont, health officials have warned of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases in the fall and that social distancing mandates intended to slow the disease’s spread could follow a “second spike” COVID-19.
Members of the board have suggested in the past, however, that the wider use of virtual meetings and classes for schools could be adapted for the town’s outreach plans as it aims for a possible November election.
The town hall’s project manager Young has said he should have his preliminary work, contracted after voters approved using $65,000 for town hall work in March, ready in time for a vote in November.
As of the conclusion of the selectboard’s May 26 meeting, the board appeared to agree to prepare for a November vote on the town hall but formally decide whether to hold that vote or delay into March at a later date.
“I think we should do that regardless – shoot to have everything ready in November and then we should again talk as a group and decide whether or not we want to put it on a ballot,” Deso said. “If we just don’t think the public outreach opportunities are there, commit to March then.”
The board also agreed to follow-up with Brown about purchasing her property within St. Albans Bay.