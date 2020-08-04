ST. ALBANS TOWN – The St. Albans Town selectboard endorsed Monday evening a proposal to build a 65-slot child care center within the town with grant funding sought by town officials.
The board’s four present members each approved signing off on a letter endorsing the town’s plans to apply for state grant funding to support developing a new Freedom Rains Child Care Center proposed by area developer Grant Butterfield.
If awarded, the town would receive state funding it would then administer for the development and construction of the Freedom Rains expansion in St. Albans where, much like the rest of Northwest Vermont, the community has struggled with a shrinking number of child care providers.
“We all obviously note there’s a significant need for day care in the area,” town manager Carrie Johnson said during the selectboard’s Monday meeting.
Owned by Suzanne Butterfield, Freedom Rains currently operates a child care center within Colchester licensed for 90 children.
The second Freedom Rains child care center proposed by the Butterfields for St. Albans would add 90 spots for children between the ages of six weeks and 12 years, with at least 50 spots dedicated to children under the age of two years old, according to a letter from the Butterfields to town officials.
A report from the nonprofit organization Building Bright Futures filed in early 2020 outlined a continued gradual decline in available child care services within Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
According to Building Bright Futures’ annual report, there were only 125 regulated providers active in Franklin and Grand Isle counties in 2019, a sharp contrast to the 148 providers reportedly active in the region in 2017 and the 186 programs registered in 2015.
Local officials, through organizations like Franklin and Grand Isle counties’ Child Care Action Team, have pointed to a combination of providers leaving the child care field for better paying careers or retirement and a shortage of newcomers taking their place as the cause of today’s deficit in child care services.
Some have also pointed to tighter regulations placed on child care programs and the associated costs of compliance with those regulations.
The shortage in child care services in the area has been pointed out as one of the counties’ steepest barriers to accessing services and developing the region economically, as the lack of child care may require a parent to remain home with children rather than work.
In their grant application, St. Albans Town noted a survey conducted by the local Child Care Action Team found 70 percent of those surveyed found accessing child care services to be “difficult” and at least 40 percent declared their child care situation was not “ideal.”
For the Butterfields’ Freedom Rains project, the grant application through the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP) needs to come from either a nonprofit organization or a municipality – hence their lobbying for the selectboard’s approval Monday evening.
“We can’t, as an individual, apply for that grant, and it has to come through a second party,” Grant Butterfield said Monday. “This is a tool that the town has that they can apply and access this grant money and then give it to private groups that benefit the town.”
According to St. Albans Town’s grant application, the Butterfields were planning to also raise funds from other local organizations.
Implementation grants awarded through the VCDP require no match on the part of the town.
The selectboard approved signing off on the grant application’s accompanying resolution without any further questions.
When the Freedom Rains expansion was brought before the selectboard earlier in 2020, town officials eagerly backed the proposal, with the selectboard’s chair Brendan Deso telling Grant Butterfield at the time that, should the developer need anything, he should “let us know.”
“We’re here to help,” Deso said at the time.
According to town officials, the application process remains ongoing.
Last year, the town amended its developmental regulations to allow for child care centers in most parts of town so long as the center’s development was met with selectboard approval within certain zoning districts.
To date, at least one major child care center had been approved under the revised development regulations, allowing for Georgia’s Next Generation to open its Northern Campus just north of the St. Albans Town’s northern boundary with St. Albans City.