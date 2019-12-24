ST. ALBANS TOWN – The St. Albans Town selectboard approved allowing a new child care facility in St. Albans during their last regular meeting, the first such approval since the board updated its zoning laws for day cares last month.
Meeting last Monday, the selectboard approved allowing Georgia’s Next Generation, which runs a child care center in Georgia’s South Village, to convert a duplex on Route 7 in St. Albans Town into Next Generation’s “Northern Campus.”
According to the selectboard minutes posted for that meeting, the center would have slots for 42 children and a staff of eight.
Next Generation’s owner, Sara LeBlanc, told the selectboard there would be 12 slots for infants at the child care center’s Northern Campus.
The site, according to landowners Jessica and Chris Carswell, had previously housed another child care facility – Teeter Totters Child Care – for nearly two decades before Georgia’s Next Generation began planning a move to the facility.
The selectboard unanimously approved allowing for the Next Generation Northern Campus to open on Route 7.
“I think we’re all pretty excited that somebody’s here who wants to open a commercial daycare center in St. Albans Town,” selectboard chair Brendan Deso said during last Monday’s relatively short hearing.
“There’s a big need for it,” selectboard vice chair Bruce Cheeseman, whose wife operates a registered in-home day care, agreed.
Prior to November, St. Albans Town’s zoning regulations heavily restricted where commercial daycare centers could operate within the town’s limits, preventing daycare centers for both children and adults within most commercial areas.
In November, the town updated its bylaws on an interim basis to allow child care and day care facilities in most of the town’s busiest districts.
As a part of that provisional update, the selectboard, rather than the town’s development review board, is charged with reviewing applications for licensed day care facilities in much of St. Albans Town.
Vermont, like much of the U.S., struggles with a well-documented shortage of child care facilities, with as many as half of Vermont’s infants and toddlers lacking access to a regulated child care program, according to child care advocacy organization Let’s Grow Kids.
In Franklin County, one of the few counties in Vermont to actually see population growth, approximately 72 percent of infants and 36 percent of toddlers lacked access to regulated child care programs, according to Let’s Grow Kids’ 2018 Stalled at the Start report.
The Bright Futures Child Care Information System, the Dept. of Children and Families’ directory of child care providers, currently lists 29 in-home providers and commercial day care centers within St. Albans City and St. Albans Town.
According to an April Messenger report, officials from Northwest Counseling & Support Services said Franklin County as a whole lost almost a third of its in-home day care providers and saw the closure of two child care facilities between the end of 2015 and June 2018.
Even with Vermont statute mandating schools offer regulated preschool programming, there was still a heavy demand for even preschool-aged children, LeBlanc told the selectboard. “There is still such a need,” LeBlanc said. “We actually provide Act 166 care ourselves with a teacher.”
Georgia’s Next Generation opened early last year according to a previous Messenger report, taking over a space on Ballard Road in Georgia previously occupied by the Georgia House of Pizza.
Both the Georgia facility and its new St. Albans Town expansion offer programs for infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children.
According to Next Generation’s website, its Northern Campus is expected to open next month.