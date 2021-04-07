Seeing Vermont takes you to a different part of the Green Mountain State, showcasing its scenery, buildings and people.
This week’s location: Newbury and its Village of Wells River
Where it’s located: Found in the northeastern corner of Orange County right on the border of New Hampshire, Newbury is slightly southeast of Montpelier. Taking Exit 17 on Interstate 91 will drop you right in the northern part of the town and just on the western edge of Wells River. Newbury is about 70 miles directly from the St. Albans area but about a two-hour drive – needing to go south through the state’s capital or more northern through St. Johnsbury and then down I-91.
About the area: Chartered in 1763 by Jacob Bayley and some others from the duly-named Massachusetts town, Newbury had 2,216 people counted in the 2010 census. Newbury’s founder, a general in the American Revolution, started the famous Bayley Hazen Military Road in town and worked northward with it.
Newbury grew in population through the mid-1800s with two gristmills, a paper mill, and a steam mill, but the largest industry in the area was raising beef cattle and sheep and using them for the production of wool and dairy goods. Wells River became a popular location as a center for trade with its proximity to the Connecticut River, and it continued to grow after the Connecticut & Passumpsic Rivers Railroad opened to the village in November 1848.
A popular stop for locals and visitors to the town is the Newbury Village Store which offers baked goods, a deli, local gifts, and live bait.
Here are some photos of Newbury and Wells River you might enjoy, courtesy of Josh Kessler who’s a native Vermonter and currently the director of athletic communications at Saint Michael’s College:
