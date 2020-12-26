Seeing Vermont takes you to a different Vermont town, showcasing its scenery, buildings and people.
This week's location: Windsor
Where it's located: Found in the county by the same name, Windsor sits along the eastern border of Vermont -- across the Connecticut River from Cornish, New Hampshire. Towards the southern part of the state, it’s roughly between Springfield and White River Junction and is about 100 miles, or a 1.5 hour drive, from the Burlington area.
About the town: Windsor was dubbed “The Birthplace of Vermont” after the state’s constitution was adopted there in 1777, making the Vermont Republic its own sovereign state until it joined the United States in 1791. It’s been home to many manufacturing enterprises since then.
In the 2010 census, there were 3,553 residents counted in Windsor. For a town that’s 19.8 square miles large, that equated to 180 people per square mile.
After being chartered by Benning Wentworth in 1761, Windsor was finally settled in by Captain Steele Smith of Connecticut in 1764. It’s said that the community is named after Windsor, Connecticut, which is just a short drive through Hartford from Farmington -- where Smith had lived before heading to Vermont.
The signers of the Constitution of the Vermont Republic met at the Old Constitution House, what was then a tavern and now a popular tourist attraction, to declare independence from the British Empire.
Over the years, Windsor became a hub for trade and agriculture while factories produced guns, machinery, tinware, furniture and harnesses. This helped the town to grow and have the state’s highest population in 1820.
Windsor served as Vermont’s capital until that distinction went to Montpelier in 1805.
Learn more at the town's website: windsorvt.org/#home.
Here are some photos of Windsor you might enjoy, courtesy of Josh Kessler who's a native Vermonter and currently the director of athletic communications at Saint Michael's College:
