Seeing Vermont takes you to a different part of the Green Mountain State, showcasing its scenery, buildings and people.
This week’s location: Chelsea
Where it’s located: Chelsea can be found towards the middle of both the state and Orange County -- a little south of Montpelier and east of I-89. It’s about 65 miles directly and about a 1.5 drive southeast from the St. Albans area.
About the area: Founded in 1781 and settled in 1784, Chelsea was originally named Turnersburgh after settler Bela Turner. It was then renamed in 1788.
Chelsea had 1,238 people counted in the 2010 census to make for 31.3 people per square mile in a town that is 39.9 square miles large.
Places to visit include Longest Acres Farm, Windswept Acres Homestay, Will’s Store, and the Chelsea Country Store.
Built in 1913, the Chelsea Public School serves as the educational building for grades K-12. The town is also home to the Orange County Courthouse and the Congregational Church of Chelsea -- which is on the National Register of Historical Places.
Chelsea lays claim to being either the birthplace or residence of many politicians including Vermont’s 13th, 62nd, and 72nd governors: William A. Palmer, Stanley C. Wilson, and F. Ray Keyser Jr., respectively.
Here are some photos of Chelsea you might enjoy, courtesy of Josh Kessler who’s a native Vermonter and currently the director of athletic communications at Saint Michael’s College:
