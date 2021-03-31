Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 2 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 2 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&