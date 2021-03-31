Seeing Vermont takes you to a different part of the Green Mountain State, showcasing its scenery, buildings and people.
This week’s location: Peacham
Where it’s located: Peacham is just a bit northeast of Montpelier and southwest of St. Johnsbury, situated in Caledonia County. It’s about 55 miles directly and a 1.75 hour drive southeast from the St. Albans area.
About the area: Designated as the best village in New England by Yankee Magazine in 2005, Peacham is a picturesque Vermont town with an abundance of charm.
Settled in 1776, Peacham had its largest-ever population of 1,443 in 1840 as sheep farming in the area became more popular in the 19th century. The population has steadily declined since, however, with just 732 people being counted in the 2010 census. That equates to only 16 people per each of its 47.7 square miles.
But you can find a lot of places to visit with a trip to Peacham. The popular Peacham Corner Guild has antiques and crafts for sale, and you can stop right next door for a bite at the Peacham Cafe. There’s also the Peacham Carriage Company, the Peacham Farmers Market, and the Snow Roller Museum. The town has events throughout the year including a fall foliage celebration, Fourth of July activities, and a winter carnival. It’s currently gearing up for the 10th Peacham Acoustic Music Festival set to be held Aug. 13-14.
Here are some photos of Peacham you might enjoy, courtesy of Josh Kessler who’s a native Vermonter and currently the director of athletic communications at Saint Michael’s College:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.