SWANTON — A new group of concerned citizens and forward-thinkers are banding together to form Franklin County’s newest group of sustainable energy advocates right out of Swanton Village.
As of several weeks ago, Village Manager Reg Beliveau and Jen Cortez are the new co-chairs of Swanton’s Energy Committee.
“The goal of the Swanton Energy Committee is to help the Swanton residents improve their greenhouse gas footprint,” Cortez said. “The best people to be a part of this committee are the end users ... it’s about understanding and knowing that you as an individual can make an impact on your community.”
The plans to create an energy committee initially were borne out of the need to have a seat at the table where development and town plans were concerned.
“In order to get deference when you’re in the Public Utilities Commission committee, you had to have an energy committee or at least an energy plan,” said Beliveau. “If you have both, you have some priority say over sightings in the Public Service Commission.”
Over a year ago, Beliveau said he tried his hand at getting an Energy Committee up and running in order to put Swanton Village on the docket to get their voices heard, but the efforts fell flat, he said.
Once Beliveau met his now co-chair Cortez, though, it was all over: inspired by her energy and expertise in the industry, Cortez and Beliveau managed to gather supporters and voices into the very beginnings of what will soon become Swanton’s Energy Committee.
“We are developing it and growing (the Energy Committee) at this point,” Cortez said.
Vermont Electric Coop, Efficiency Vermont, Green Mountain Power and the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority are just some of the supporting partners for energy committees throughout the state including Swanton Village, and each offer their own set of incentives that many can benefit from, but few are educated on.
“You’re talking about clean energy, renewable energy, and ways you can be more efficient in your home and rental properties,” Beliveau said.
One of the committee’s first events was a zoom conference meeting with local area landlords and partners to talk about offerings and incentives from every company from Vermont Gas to Efficiency Vermont for anyone trying to shrink their carbon footprint and fatten their wallet for using electrical devices, like lawn mowers.
“Swanton residents are supplied by three utilities: Swanton Electric, Vermont Electric Coop and Green Mountain Power, so one of the hopes I was trying to accomplish eventually would be all of us together. One community, three utilities, let’s put our heads together and say ‘How can we help our community collaboratively?’”
The PUC requirements located on the state website support Swanton’s status as a tier three community slated for the eventual 100% conversion from fossil fuels to clean electricity.
“Swanton Electric happens to be 100% renewable,” Beliveau said.
Currently, Swanton utilizes biomass, hydroelectric, wind and solar power.
“There’s a lot of education that needs to be done,” Cortez said. “The common, everyday person probably isn’t aware of something that I call ‘trickle charge.’ When your phone charger is plugged in all day not charging your phone, that actually does have a small effect on your electric bill.”
With the Energy Committee up and running, both Cortez and Beliveau said they hope to draw even more support moving forward from residents, landlords, company owners and legislation to further opportunities and initiatives.
“Word of mouth is the biggest marketing tool out there,” Cortez said. “Having people on the energy committee who understand and have the same goals, who want to achieve a better world and better air for their grandchildren and for themselves, ultimately they’re going to be the ones who are going to be the biggest voice at the table.”
