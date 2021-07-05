The Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership will have their next virtual meeting on July 7, and will be featuring Kathy Johnson from HomeShare Vermont, according to a release.
Johnson is a Case Manager at HomeShare Vermont and began her work in 2019 after eight years providing employment services at VocRehab Vermont, according to their website.
Previously, Johnson volunteered as a recruiter and manager for patient service programs and events with the American Cancer Society.
The attendance sheet for the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership meeting includes representatives from local and state-wide organizations, including the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, the United Way, the Vermont Veterans Outreach, RiseVT, Northwest Medical Center and Voices Against Violence.
Also in attendance will be Rep. Cindy Weed, Senator Corey Parent and Katarina Lisaius from the office of Senator Bernie Sanders.
The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m., and interested parties are encouraged to join the zoom meeting no later than 8:55 a.m. so that the meeting can begin promptly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.