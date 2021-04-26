ST. ALBANS CITY — While the Vermont Maple Festival wasn’t held in earnest for the second straight year since the start of the pandemic, the results are in for several contests and events held over the weekend in honor of the annual celebration.
A three-day event held annually in downtown St. Albans, the Vermont Maple Festival celebrates maple syrup, the first agricultural crop of the year. The festival typically includes food demonstrations, live entertainment, a parade and an antique show. It draws thousands of visitors from across Vermont and New England.
This year’s festival was to be held April 23-25, but did not take place in the usual way due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s virtual events included a window display contest among businesses in downtown St. Albans City, the selection of Vermont Maple Ambassadors to take part in regional maple industry events for the next year, and an art and photo contest.
Here are the results from this past weekend’s events:
Window display contest
1st: Red House Sweets
2nd: As the Crow Flies
3rd: The Eloquent Page
People’s Choice: Rail City Salon
Vermont Maple Ambassadors
— Abigail Gagne, of Highgate
— Dustin Beloin, of Westfield
Sappy Art Show winners
Best of Show: Maple Horses watch, Susie Caron
1st: Sugarhouse Road, Charlotte Parot
2nd: Spring Fever, Fred Johnson
3rd: Sugaring, Nicole Gadouas
People Honorable Mention: Sugarmakers, Charlotte Parot
Scenic Honorable Mention: Maple Rain, Susie Caron
Process Honorable Mention: A Good Year’s Work, Claire Payne
People’s Choice: Maple Horses Watch, Susie Caron
Amateur Photo Contest winners
Best of Show: Every Drop Counts, Jessica Sweeney
1st: A Leaf Waffle with Vermont Maple, Michelle McNall
2nd: Who Needs a Bucket, Jessica Sweeney
3rd: Contemporary Spout, Barbara Tenney
Scenic Honorable Mention: Waiting, Carolyn Lewis
People Honorable Mention: Not Ready Yet, Tammy Menard
Process Honorable Mention: Sweet Success, Tammy Menard
Process Using Maple: Maple Meringues, Barbara Tenney
People’s Choice: Vermont Babies, Gene Ann Kinney
