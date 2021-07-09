SOUTH BURLINGTON-- Hunger Free Vermont has elected Thomas Paron and Shane Rogers to their board of directors, according to a release.
“I am pleased with the strong community interest in supporting Hunger Free Vermont's mission by serving on the Board of Directors. We are excited to have Shane and Tom join the Board knowing that they both bring strong skills that will enhance our work,” said Catherine Davis, President of Hunger Free Vermont’s Board of Directors.
Thomas Paron
Paron is a longtime specialist in defined contribution plans for the K-12 educator market and was a Principal of National Financial Partners for nine years.
Paron currently serves as the President of Compass Capital management, which manages over $700 million in assets, authorities said.
“Food security is and should be a basic human right,” Paron said. “Hunger Free Vermont provides a vital human right service to Vermont's citizens in need. I am proud to be affiliated with this mission.”
Shane Rogers
Rogers is the Strategic Communications and Network Weaver for the New England Grassroots Environment Fund, and previously served as the Farm to Plate Communications Manager for the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund and journalist.
Currently, Rogers serves as the co-director for the New Leaders Council.
“Hunger Free Vermont understands that in order to end the injustice of hunger and malnutrition for all Vermonters we need to upend and reimagine the systems that underpin these issues as well as addressing the immediate needs they cause,” Rogers said. “I am excited to support this work further as a member of the Hunger Free Vermont Board.”
