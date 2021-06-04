Vaccination rates continue to climb statewide overall, but there are still some pockets of Franklin County that are well below average: the towns of Berkshire, Georgia and Fletcher all reported vaccination rates of less than 10%, according to the state’s online tracker at healthvermont.gov.
Here are the vaccination rates for all of the towns in Franklin County:
- Alburg: 61-70%
- Berkshire: Less than 10%
- Bakersfield: 31-40%
- Enosburg: Over 90%
- Fairfield: Over 90%
- Fairfax: 81-90%
- Fletcher: Less than 10%
- Franklin: 71-80%
- Georgia: Less than 10%
- Highgate: 31-40%
- Montgomery: 61-70%
- Richford: 71-80%
- Sheldon: 51-60%
- Swanton: 81-90%
- St. Albans: 81-90%
