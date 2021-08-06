ST. ALBANS CITY — In its seventh month, the Police Advisory Board continued to examine and amend St. Albans Police Department policy and wording. The board also voted to put three policies before the City Council for implementation.
In a meeting last Tuesday evening, the board met with Chief Lamothe to discuss some changes that could be made to City Police policies and procedures to update the methods of the police department and keep them inclusive.
St. Albans City Policies and Procedures
Three policies were discussed with the Police Advisory Board last week: social media policy, court protection order services, and the use of body worn cameras.
“This may have some edits coming down the road, but for now, this is the policy that we have in place,” Lamothe said.
Social Media Policy (reviewed every three years)
“It just basically protects the department and dictates or restricts what officers can and cannot post both on and off duty,” Lamothe said. “Anytime they are on any type of social media, they have to believe that they are representing the police department and it’s known by the public that they are representative of the City and the police department.”
Lamothe continued that any post could never be in reference to their job at the department on or off duty or share information about their job that could identify someone they’ve interacted with professionally. If they do they’ll be held to the standards of conduct policy and the social media policy.
Lamothe also clarified that any issue raised against a member of the St. Albans City Police Department would generate an investigation.
“Any complaint or concern follows the same procedure,” Lamothe said. “Just make a complaint and we handle it just like everything else.”
The Board voted unanimously to recommend the guidelines to the St. Albans City Council for approval.
Court Protection Order Service (reviewed every three years)
“This is a new policy,” Lamothe said. “The reason we wrote this is because historically we get a lot of protection orders granted in Franklin County...anybody can apply for a court order whether it’s a stalking order, or a restraining order.”
St. Albans Police Policy includes gendered language, and the Police Advisory Board suggested removing the gendered language to be more inclusive of other genders.
Chief Lamothe cited national statistics as an explanation for the language as the majority of citations were by women against men, but after community comment the board voted that gender should be removed from the policy language.
“For the people who do not identify themselves as male or female, I feel that we should be very mindful of that community,” said board member Winnie Wilkinson. “The language has been changing all around. St. Albans is no different.”
A motion was passed by the board to bring the suggestions for policy change to the City Council.
Body Worn Camera Policy
Lamothe said the St. Albans City Police Department adopted the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council’s policy for body-worn cameras, also known as BWCs, and the board approved the policy to go before the City Council for implementation.
While the cameras themselves hover around $1,000 apiece cost-wise, Lamothe said storing the data can be very expensive, around $60,000 per year, and the St. Albans Police Department has utilized BWCs for years.
Lamothe also said every Vermont law enforcement department will be required to adhere to the same use of force policy effective Oct. 1.
In accordance with the policies dictated by the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council, the St. Albans City Police Department adheres to the following standards:
An officially-designed BWC is worn whenever a uniformed officer is on duty. The film cannot be edited or erased.
Officers using the equipment will undergo training to properly use the equipment and requests for deleting the footage must be submitted in writing, approved by the designated chief executive officer and all requests are kept on file.
The BWC will be activated during all calls for service, foot pursuits, traffic stops and ride-alongs.
Recordings will include arrests, searches, seizures, statements, Miranda warnings and written violations, but officers won’t use BWCs during protests or First Amendment-related demonstrations.
During a sexual or domestic assault, officers are urged to get consent of the victim before turning on their body camera.
Lamothe said the Watch Guard System cameras that are installed in the police vehicles are also automatically and simultaneously running along with the BWCs when officers are on duty.
What to know about recent changes at the St. Albans Police Department:
- They've changed the wording on the St. Albans Police Department Website regarding the notice of George Floyd’s passing. The wording was changed from “death of” to “murder of” per the request of the committee.
- The Department decided to change their community policing survey delivery system from delivering to homes in-person in-uniform to delivering by mail to the community.
- Starting next month, the Police Advisory Board meetings will be in-person at St. Albans City Hall on Main Street on the last Tuesday of every month from 5:00-5:50 p.m. in the second-floor conference room with a call-in option for distance participation.
- Chief Maurice Lamothe has previously not been present for the community comment section of the meeting at the end, members voted unanimously to have Chief Lamothe present quarterly to listen to feedback, but not to engage in dialogue.
- The Police Advisory Board was also invited to present at the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership Meeting in the fall in either October or November, and Board Chair Melinda White said she would send along specific dates for the presentation once she was made aware of them.
