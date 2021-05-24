BURLINGTON — The Vermont Women’s Fund announced $331,000 for their 2021 grant rounds, including the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, which received $10,000.
“The decisions made this year by the Vermont Women’s Fund Council reflect a new consciousness centered on creating a more equitable system to better serve women and girls,” says Vermont Women’s Fund Director Meg Smith. “The Women’s Fund is excited to help build the movement to support women and their communities as we move beyond the economic fallout of the pandemic.”
The CVOEO is one of 29 nonprofit organizations that the Vermont Women’s Fund is supporting with funds this year, all of which support the advancement and equality of women and girls in Vermont by creating opportunity, promoting accessibility and working with those disproportionately affected by systemic racism and sexism. CVOEO operates an office in St. Albans through the Franklin-Grand Isle Community Partnership.
“Supporting the essential needs of women that lead to economic self-sufficiency remains front and center in our funding, but the heart of our work is to change the systems that lead to inequity in the first place,” Smith said. “The vision and depth of this grant round is thanks to the work of the Vermont Women’s Fund Council members, our strong partnerships with sister organizations, and to our donors who are stepping up to give to women in Vermont more than ever before."
According to a release, the $10,000 granted to CVOEO will teach financial skills to survivors of domestic and/or sexual violence in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.