FRANKLIN COUNTY — Eleven Franklin County residents won a moose hunting permit for the upcoming season this week after applications were submitted by June 30, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The science-based hunt is in an effort to thin the density of the moose populations to combat winter tick infestations, officials said.
The department said 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits will be issued for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit in the northeast corner of the state, District 5 St. Johnsbury District: Caledonia, Essex & Orleans Counties.
The department said this year’s hunt will result in an estimated harvest of 51-66 moose, 5% of over 1,000 moose that live in the district.
“Moose density in WMU-E is more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, a Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist. “Research has shown that moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival. Lower moose densities, like in the rest of Vermont, support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations.
“Reducing moose density decreases the number of available hosts which in turn decreases the number of winter ticks on the landscape. The goal is to improve the health of moose in WMU-E by reducing the impact of winter ticks.”
In a collaborative study with the University of Vermont, researchers found winter tick infestations caused low birthrates and high death rates of calves during their first winter, according to the release.
Those who did not receive a permit this year received bonus points to improve their chances in future moose lotteries, and those hunters can bid in the state auction for three moose hunting permits opening on Aug. 11, the release stated.
Bids can be acquired by contacting the department by phone or email, and all sealed bids must arrive by 4:30 p.m. on that day to be accepted, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.