Ahead of graduation this weekend, students at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans were awarded scholarships for their achievements during their highschool years. Here are the proud seniors of St. Albans and the awards they have won:
- Wendy Ainsworth won the Rev. John T. Theodore Scholarship, the St. Albans High School/Bellows Free Academy Scholarship, and the John Finn Memorial Scholarship.
- Megan Backand won the John J. & Florence B. Klecka Scholarship.
- Taylor Baldwin won the Blarney Education Fund Scholarship
- Case Ballard won the Georgia Conservation Commission Scholarship and the John J. & Florence B. Klecka Scholarship
- Emma Bapp won the St. Albans High School/Bellows Free Academy Scholarship, the Aseltine Scholarship, the Kemper F. and Ethel M. Peabody Scholarship and the MREA - St. Albans City Scholarship
- Casey Bechard won the MREA - St. Albans City Scholarship and the John J. & Florence B. Klecka Scholarship
- Olivia Belrose won the MREA - BFA Scholarship
- Owen Biniecki won the Blarney Education Fund Scholarship
- Macie Boissoneault won the Maria Boissoneault Scholarship and the John J. & Florence B. Klecka Scholarship
- Isabella Bonasera won the Branch Warner Music Memorial Scholarship, the St. Albans High School/Reginald Godin Scholarship, the Alice B. Morton Scholarship, the Chauncey Warner Scholarship
- Iris Burns won the Blarney Education Fund Scholarship
- Ian Carpenter won the Mary G. Young Scholarship
- Mackenzie Kasperson won the Brandon Michael Stephenson Memorial Foundation Scholarship
- Alonso Cifuentes won the B.F.A. Board of Directors’ Award
- Nathaniel Cobb won the Blarney Education Fund Scholarship, the Andy Williams “A-Dog” Scholarship, the Charlotte Bliss-Loomis Music Scholarship, the Margaret Cutting Scholarship, the Chauncey Warner Scholarship
- Faith Collins won the B.F.A. Guidance Scholarship
- Margot Collins won the Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship for BFA
- Tyresse Cooper won the B.F.A. Board of Directors’ Award Scholarship
- Christopher Cartignola won the J. Richard Barry Scholarship
- Caitlyn Dasaro won the Fletcher E. & Louise MacArthur Scholarship
- Evan Desautels won the John J. & Florence B. Klecka Scholarship
- Taylor Dodge won the MREA - Fairfield Scholarship, the Fairfield Scholarship and the St. Albans Bay Methodist Church Scholarship
- Will Dumont won the Charlotte Bliss-Loomis Academic Scholarship and the Wendy Chagnon Scholarship
- Kelly Emerson won the Charlotte Bliss-Loomis Scholarship
- Quincy Fournier won the Brandon Michael Stephenson Memorial Foundation Scholarship, the Chauncey Warner Scholarship, the Franklin County Business and Professional Women Scholarship, the Maria Boissoneault Scholarship, the Sons of American Legion - Matthew W. Brigham Scholarship and the Albert and Jacqueline Tetreault Family Scholarship
- Eden Fuller won the Blarney Education Fund Scholarship
- Aria Garceau won the Blarney Education Fund Scholarship, the MREA - St. Albans Town Ed Center Scholarship, and the Pamela Stewart Memorial Scholarship
- Leah Hale won the Billy Howrigan Scholarship and the Fairfield Scholarship
- Sydney Heth won the Chauncey Warner Scholarship, the John J. & Florence B. Klecka Scholarship, the Wendy Chagnon Scholarship and the Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship for NCTC
- Gracie Jenkins won the John J. & Florence B. Klecka Scholarship, the Blarney Education Fund Scholarship and the MREA Education - Field in Education Scholarship
- Maya Jerose won the Albert and Jacqueline Tetreault Family Scholarship
- Cecilia Ladd won the Blarney Education Fund Scholarship
- Hayden Lattimer won the Mary G. Young Scholarship
- Zachary Lovejoy won the John J. & Florence B. Klecka Scholarship
- Maren McGinn won the Brandon Michael Stephenson Memorial Foundation Scholarship, the St. Albans High School/Francis J. Horan Scholarship and the John J. & Florence B. Klecka Scholarship
- McKenzie Moore won the Fletcher E. & Louise MacArthur Scholarship and the John J. & Florence B. Klecka Scholarship
- Jaden Paquette won the Chauncey Warner Scholarship
- Ava Pinette won the St. Albans Bay Methodist Church Scholarship and the Group 4 scholarships courtesy of IOOF – Rebekah Lodge, Spec. Robert Lamothe, and Dr. Claude Loftis
- Losseliany Ramirez won the Aseltine Scholarship
- Thomas Remillard won the Harold J. Howrigan, Sr. Scholarship
- Reagan Richard won the Barbara Clark Memorial Scholarship and the Group 2 scholarships courtesy of Citizens, Theodore Costes, N. Henry Press - American Legion, Ann Wood Potter, Marjorie Peckham Smith, William Thornton and Winnifred Wood
- Nolan Rocheleau won the Jack & Alice Wood Scholarship
- Shauni Ross won the Blarney Education Fund Scholarship
- Bethany Sanders won the Rev. John T. Theodore Scholarship, the Bob Bliss Dollars for Scholars Scholarship and the Chauncey Warner Scholarship Scholarship
- Chiara Skeels won the Blarney Education Fund Scholarship and the American Legion - Simon J. Godfrey Scholarship
- Nate Smullen won the Steven Alan & Mary Massa Myers Scholarship and the Group 5 scholarship courtesy of Louella Kittell, Old Mill, Dorothy Thayer and Clinton Tylee
- Gianna Stevens won the Gordon Trudeau Scholarship
- Ben Tetreault won the Blarney Education Fund Scholarship and the Kemper F. and Ethel M. Peabody Scholarship
- Sophie Thompson won the Charlotte Bliss-Loomis Scholarship and the Group 3 scholarship courtesy of Carroll and Sarah Hefflon, Lamb Family Scholarship and Arthur “Bill” Paulette
- Allison Tourville won the John J. & Florence B. Klecka Scholarship and the Linda Lambesis Memorial Scholarship
- Emma Trainer won the Louise Cummings Memorial Scholarship
- Gracie Trainer won the Louise Cummings Memorial Scholarship
- Sydney Ward won the Blarney Education Fund Scholarship
- Kara White won the Margaret Cutting Scholarship and the Albert and Jacqueline Tetreault Family Scholarship
- Wendy Ainsworth won the Outstanding Academic Performance in Dance scholarship
- Megan Bachand won the Outstanding Academic Performance in Visual Art scholarship
- Nathan Benoit won the Outstanding Academic Performance in Business scholarship
- Margot Collins won the Outstanding Academic Performance in Visual Art scholarship
- Hayden Lattimer won the Learning Center - Personal Achievement Award
- Nathan Smullen won the Outstanding Academic Performance in Mathematics Scholarship
- Gianna Stevens won the Learning Center - Personal Achievement Award
- Zachary Lovejoy won the Outstanding Academic Performance in Social Studies scholarship
- Casey Bechard won the Outstanding Academic Performance in Science Scholarship
- Ethan Ford won the Physical Education and Health Scholarship
- Olivia Belrose won the English Scholarship
- Jennifer Lavallee won the Community Integration Program
- Sophie Thompson won the Music Scholarship
The St. Albans Messenger offers heartfelt congratulations to all BFA St. Albans graduates and wishes each and every one good luck and a safe journey as you bring a piece of our beloved community into the wide world. We are so proud.
