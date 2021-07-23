Cigarette butts are one of the most frequent pieces of trash found in grass next to the road, in the corners of sidewalks, and just about everywhere humans are frequently found.
So this month into August, eight cigarette butt litter clean ups are being held across Franklin and Grand Isle County to try to sweep the streets clean with the help of her residents.
"This is our fifth year," said Events Coordinator Amy Brewer. "And we do this for three reasons. First, we want to raise awareness about butt litter and its role in the environment. It is not a paper material, it's made of plastic, and the winds brings it into our roadways and driveways and waterways. It can be a distraction for animals and small children...and they are a toxin. They hang around for over 25 years."
This year's St. Albans City cleanup on July 14 was staffed by 29 volunteers who picked 18,702 butts, Brewer said.
"Also, we always want to talk about the amount that they exist in their communities," Brewer said. "There are resources to help people quit...And we also want people to be involved in the beautification of our communities."
Residents, visitors and people of all ages are invited to participate in this summer's butt clean-up, and interested parties are asked to bring nothing but themselves, as all gloves and bags will be provided, according to the release.
