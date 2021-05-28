ST ALBANS CITY -- Ever the gamer at heart, Planet Video’s owner Dan Bathalon’s shelves are home to both today’s greatest video games and historic legends like early generation Sega and classic, collectible baseball cards.
But since he opened a year ago, Bathalon has been stocking a different type of collectible: to bring a fresh wave of joy to young Vermonters after a tough year, Bathalon has been stockpiling hundreds of donated beanie babies, stuffed animals, and children's’ books for a surprise for youngsters to enjoy on their shopping trip.
All they have to do is be on their best behavior.
“I have some people come in and look around, but they don’t buy anything, and that's totally fine,” Bathalon said. “When they’re leaving, I call after them like 'wait! Don’t you want to pick out a toy? You had good behavior!'”
Anyone who comes in the store as or with a person 18 or younger, after browsing or shopping from his volumes of games has their pick from Bathalon’s real treasure: a stacked wall of clean, smiling, fluffy members of the animal kingdom, or something extra special to add to their library.
“I just wanted people to know that there are still good, kind, generous people in this world,” Bathalon said. “It’s a really hard time right now for a lot of people, and they need to see kindness. That’s all I’m trying to do.”
Bathalon returned to St. Albans in July to start up his store after finding no luck in Newport, VT, and began his promotional giveaway of the childhood favorites as a way to drive traffic and business in his new location in Hungerford Plaza.
But with his quick success advertising the donations on social media, Bathalon found himself with almost a dozen local donators, sometimes multiple times.
“Dozens of state coin bearers, 200 beanie babies...bigger beanie babies, stuffed animals,” Bathalon said of one of his donors. “In the beginning I was going to do a “spend $50 and get a free beanie baby” thing, but I never charge for them now. Even some parents ask to buy them...but I say ‘I ain't selling it for a gazillion dollars, because that would be wrong.'”
And it seems that at least most of St. Albans youth are carrying around a new stuffed friend, adopted and loved like never before.
“Only one kid hasn’t gotten one,” Bathalon said.
