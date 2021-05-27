ST. ALBANS CITY--Two of Franklin County’s brightest students are bringing Vermont to the rest of the world: BFA’s own Ada Shookenhuff and Enosburgh’s Ian Bright are among 60 students across the nation selected for merit-based Davis Scholarships.
After being raised in Vermont, the two students are taking their Green Mountain gumption and wit to two different campuses of the United World College on two separate continents immersing themselves in the culture and the community of places they’ve never known.
But both of the students got their top pick for their ideal placement: Northern Italy and Japan.
Ada’s destination: Japan
Shookenhuff will be traveling all the way to Karuizawa, Nagano, Japan to finish up her high school years at the United World College ISAK.
“It was my first choice because I think it's a culture that is far away from the one we have here,” Shookenhuff said. “There are so many different ways of looking at the world. With the culture around food, the culture around health, respect for each other and respecting your home. I thought I would get the most out of a completely different environment.”
Previous travels
Northern Germany, to visit family and shadow them while going to school
Will you come back to Vermont?
“One of the thing the World College talks about a lot is taking your time at the school and bringing it back to the community and share it,” Shookenhuff said. “I definitely plan on coming back to the United States, and to this community to really apply some of the things I’ve learned, academically and culturally.”
What will you miss?
“I have a younger brother, he’s going to be a freshman next year,” Shookenhuff said. “I’m kind of sad because I do look forward to getting to drive him to school and be around as a sibling for him. It can be a really confusing time. But some of my good friends said “hey, we’re going to be his sisters, we’ll make sure he’s doing okay.”
Ian’s destination: Italy
Bright chose the city of Duino at the United World College of the Adriatic in northern Italy, a drastic change from his homeschooling in Vermont, where he, like Shookenhuff, will be going to class with students from up to 90 different countries.
“It’s a country I have travelled to before, and I really enjoy it,” Bright said. “Traveling is really the best way to experience new places and cultures.”
Previous travels
Country of Georgia, Aman, Italy
Hopeful travels while overseas: Slovenia, Croatia, Greece
Will you come back to Vermont?
“I can see myself doing something international professionally,” Ian said. “Something I’ve always been interested in life has been history. It’s always been something I’ve cared a lot about.”
What are you looking forward to?
“Traveling...getting to know my peers,” Bright said. “I’ve already met some of them on Instagram. I definitely have a travel bug. I cant travel during the pandemic, and I’m very excited to get out of the country again. I will leave for Italy mid-august.”
