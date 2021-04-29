As Vermont continues to vaccinate all residents age 16 and older against COVID-19, the state Department of Health has announced that numerous appointments are available in the coming days in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
On Saturday, the building at Congress and Main in St. Albans City, the Collins Perley Sports Complex in St. Albans Town and Grand Isle Fire and Rescue have appointments to fill.
More appointments are also available Monday at Fairfax Rescue Station, and Tuesday at both Congress and Main, and the Collins Perley Sports Complex.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or call 855-722-7878. If you already have an appointment scheduled and are looking to make an earlier appointment, your previous appointment must be cancelled before you register for a new one.
