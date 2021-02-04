ST. ALBANS CITY — If you live in Vermont, you’ve seen his work.
Whether it's a banner, a jersey, a pen or a glass, Main Street Graphics has been printing up flashy promotional and advertising products throughout Vermont, and they just moved into a brand new location at 75 Swanton Road.
For owner Douglas Corey, new digs means more space. In the six years the company has been printing and stitching most of Vermont’s graphic needs, the customer base has grown from the ground up. The business now has more than 1,000 clients statewide, Corey said.
“In our first four months we took over 66 South Main St. (in addition to 68),” Corey said of his rapidly growing beginnings. “We took over the rest of the building.”
Corey and his team hit the ground running, sharing customers with his partner Kevin Smith at Kevin Smith Sports, and providing printing and embroidery services for 80% of Vermont’s sports teams.
“(At the time) he was finishing up a job he had, and we were talking, and the conversation just went that way,” Smith said of their initial plan to collaborate. "I needed someone in the day-to-day operations, and so it just worked out.
"And he puts another perspective on the business. My motor goes a thousand miles an hour. He stops, re-evaluates and likes to do the Xs and Os. It’s a good marriage — he’s the cautious one, I have my foot to the pedal.”
After leasing the building at 66 South Main St. for a number of years, Main Street Graphics had outgrown its humble beginnings, and moving during a pandemic was a perfect time to start planning for the future.
Especially given the widespread restrictions on local sports.
“We decided to make a move while business had been down,” Corey said. “The way we had been growing, doing trade shows, corporate events ... And there was a need for expansion — we needed more equipment and we needed more space.”
Smith said he’ll miss being so close to Corey’s business because conferencing, discussion and collaboration was always just steps away, whereas it's now a short drive.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Corey said his graphics company had been producing masks and personal protective equipment for many in order to sustain their business and be able to physically move to their new location in preparation for when everything opened back up.
“When we recover from COVID-19, we’ll be ready for the onslaught of business,” Corey said.
“We were growing (our customer base) right up to this year,” Smith added. “We have now positioned ourselves to have growth. During COVID, we went out, bought more equipment for after COVID. This year, we just said ‘We’re going to take this time to get situated growth for the next five years.'”
While the two businesses are no longer neighbors, Corey’s new space is 1,200 square feet larger than his previous 1,800-square-foot location, totalling at a little over 3,000 square feet.
That’s all to make room for his equipment: With three 6 heads and three single heads, Main Street Graphics has a total of 21 embroidery heads and recently purchased a new automated screen printer for his new space.
“I call them my Maseratis,” Corey said of the additions to his printing arsenal. “I’ll be driving for the next 15 years. They're high performance equipment.”
A sports enthusiast, Corey said he spent the earlier parts of his career bouncing from company to company across the country and into Canada as he watched eight different ownership transfers and company buyouts involving Merrell, Adidas, Reebok and Wolverine.
Finally, in 2015, he started his own just doors down from Kevin Smith Sports, and a partnership was born.
“I’m the luckiest business owner in the county because I have the best employees,” Corey said of what he called his “business family.” “And I mean it.”
