ST. ALBANS TOWN — After over a year of embracing completely new methods of education, students across Franklin County and the state will finally have their day in the sun: graduation is finally here.
Here is what is planned for Franklin County high schools:
BFA St. Albans
Graduation lineup begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the Collins Perley Athletic Complex in St. Albans Town. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m, officials said.
BFA Fairfax
Graduation is set for Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. under a big white tent in the baseball outfield, and families are allowed to attend.
“Each family gets six seats — two in the front, and four in the next section,” said Principal John Tague.
Masks will be required, Tague said, but the school is abiding by the governor’s guidelines as they come through.
“They’re allowing 900 people to get together, and that's a lot more than we are,” Tague said. “We just want to have a nice event for kids and their families.”
Graduation is followed by Project Graduation, which will begin at 5 p.m.
Enosburg Falls
Graduation will begin at 11 a.m. at the high school on Saturday, June 12, according to the high school website.
Richford
After a parade through town from the elementary school to the Richford Junior Senior High School, graduates will gather at 6:30 p.m. to line up for their 7 p.m. graduation ceremony.
The event will be live-streamed by Northwest Access, and officials said access will be by ticket only.
Missisquoi Valley Union High School
Graduation will be held Friday June 11, at 5:30 p.m. on the varsity soccer field, and graduates will be lining up by 4:30 p.m.
“We wanted it to be outdoors so we are able to accommodate more people,” said Assistant Principal Jay Hartman.
Each student will be given four tickets, and admission is by ticket only. Channel 15 and Northwest Access is taping and live-streaming the graduation, Hartman said.
There will be no reception for MVU this year, Hartman said.
“That is one of the areas where like everyone else, we’re having to draw the line this year,” Hartman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.