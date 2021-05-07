ST. ALBANS TOWN — If necessary approvals come through, a new 150-kilowatt solar array will begin construction in St. Albans Town by the end of the summer, according to SMS Solar Array LLC owner and green energy enthusiast Gregg Laber.
In an interview on Wednesday, Laber called the new solar array his “pet project” after selling his electronics supply company, Green Mountain Electric Supply, to his son several months ago — the third generation of Labers to take the enterprise over.
“I sold out because it was time for me to go,” Laber said. “My father started it, myself and my two brothers ran it, and now we’re turning it over to our kids.”
On Monday, the St. Albans Town Selectboard voted unanimously to allow Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso to deem a 4.75-acre site north of 438 Main St. as a preferred site for SMS Solar LLC to designate for development of the new solar array. Laber said he bought the site five years ago for space in the town.
“Wayne (Quilliam) filled it with concrete and asphalt, so there’s really not much you can do there,” Laber said. “That section, that 1.6 acres is an unbuildable lot.”
The array, Laber said, would generate 250,000 to 350,000 kilowatt hours annually.
“I already have customers for it,” Laber said. “What I’m doing with my small solar field is reselling the power to several companies in town.”
Laber already has established arrays at 77 Nason St. in St. Albans, where half of the arrays are in the city and half in town. That array feeds house meters on apartments, Laber’s house, those of his family and the St. Johnsbury Green Mountain Electric Supply location still in his family’s possession.
Another array in Colchester services three other Green Mountain Electric Stores: one in Colchester, St. Albans and one in Middlebury.
If he receives a certificate of public good for the project from the Public Utilities Commission, Laber said he hopes to construct a series of buildings at the site, splitting into subdivisions with 15-kilowatt systems.
While Laber doesn’t currently sell net metering credits, one of his most difficult tasks is finding investors in his solar arrays, and people looking to shrink their carbon footprint.
“Would be open for anyone interested in building a solar array,” Laber said. “I’m always looking for people who just want to be green. If someone came to me and asked me to build another system, I’d do it.”
