ST. ALBANS — Residents from both the city and the town are gearing up for a thoroughly musical summer, with bands lined up for waterfront shows in the Bay and Taylor Park alike.
Every Thursday evening from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., all are welcome to the St. Albans Bay shore to enjoy the Farmer’s Market, some delicious eats, and the musical stylings of over a dozen different area musicians as the sun goes down.
Because who doesn't love an evening on the lake?
"They're mostly full-piece bands, rather than duos," said John Montagne, facilities manager and parks supervisor for St. Albans Town. "Now that we have some sponsorship programs going, we're able to get some bigger bands."
Across town, St. Albans City is having its own summer concert series, also at the same location as their farmer's market in Taylor Park.
Every Wednesday night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. beginning on June 16, the heart of the city will light up the night with their own musical sets right across the street from a strip of downtown restaurants right around dinnertime.
