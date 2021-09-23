ST. ALBANS CITY — Students of all ages in the Maple Run School District got to be environmental scientists for a day.
On Tuesday, elementary students from St. Albans City School kicked off Bio Blitz, an outdoor education program organized by Lauren Weston, district manager of the Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District, and Molly Managan, a Bellows Free Academy science teacher. On Wednesday, high schoolers from Bellows Free Academy participated.
“Understanding what we have and the biodiversity that we have, you come to appreciate things like the cricket in your backyard,” Managan said. “You start to learn really interesting things about native pollinators and appreciate what we have and the need for it.”
Students traipsed the trails at Hard’Ack Recreation Area and the wetlands of the City School pointing out every root, flower, bug and berry they could find. They also logged their findings into an online crowd-sharing database called iNaturalist, where outdoor enthusiasts, scientists and others help identify the findings.
“Ideally, this will encourage students and their parents and their families to go out, explore and be more comfortable in these more natural spaces,” Weston said. “Having people have an appreciation for what they can experience, understanding that it’s always changing. To appreciate it, to recognize the value of it will be the next step of this ecosystem and society in general.”
The three-day Bio Blitz program is the product of a course taken over the summer by Managan at the North Branch Nature Center.
Through her studies, she implemented miniature Bio Blitzes and wanted to bring the practice back to the Maple Run district.
With Weston’s help, along with some volunteers from the Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District and the Missisquoi River Basin Association, groups of students were split up into small groups Tuesday through Thursday, armed with iPads and clipboards to venture into the woods.
1 of 20
Best seats in the house.JPG
Skylar Calacci and Colton Hardy sat opposite most of their class atop a boulder at Hard'Ack during Bio Blitz. (Kate Barcellos)
Check out 20 photos of the high school student Bio Blitz
1 of 20
Best seats in the house.JPG
Skylar Calacci and Colton Hardy sat opposite most of their class atop a boulder at Hard'Ack during Bio Blitz. (Kate Barcellos)
Documenting specimens.JPG
Molly Magnan an Pat Thompson looking for salamanders. (Kate Barcellos)
Going off trail.JPG
Molly Magnan steps off trail to investigate. (Kate Barcellos)
Group shot.JPG
Carissa Stein with the Natural Resources Conservation Services led a group of high schoolers into the Hard'Ack forest to look for pieces of nature. (Kate Barcellos)
Introductions.JPG
Science teacher Molly Managan intriduces her class to the project: find specimens and document them. (Kate Barcellos)
Invasive species.JPG
Molly Magnan holds up a barberry plant she found while in the woods at Hard'Ack. Barberry is an invasive species. (Kate Barcellos)
Kristie Labelle.JPG
Kristie Labelle, 14, said she's always happier when she's outside, and hopes to have a career in an environmental field. (Kate Barcellos)
Looking at bugs.JPG
Pat Thompson with what appears to be a gladfly. (Kate Barcellos)
Looking for bugs.JPG
Molly Magnan, Piper Shepard and Pat Thompson and Brooklyn St. Francis take notes while Magnan shows them places to look for specimens. (Kate Barcellos)
Magnan's salamander.JPG
Molly Magnan with her salamander discovery. (Kate Barcellos)
Millipede.JPG
Molly Magnan presents a small millipede-type insect. (Kate Barcellos)
Molly Magnan and Tyler Robbins.JPG
Molly Magnan and Tyler Robbins examine a salamander. (Kate Barcellos)
Photographic evidence.JPG
Piper Sheperd and Molly Magnan .JPG
Piper Shepard and Molly Magnan rolled over decaying trees to find pill bugs and worms. (Kate Barcellos)
Salamander.JPG
Piper Shepard shows off her salamander that she found on Wednesday afternoon. (Kate Barcellos)
Scouring the hillside.JPG
High school students ventured up into Hard'Ack to find bugs, salamanders, mushrooms and plants. (Kate Barcellos)
Teamwork in the woods.JPG
Pat Thompson, Molly Magnan and Piper Shepard turn over rocks at Hard'Ack on Wednesday. (Kate Barcellos)
The paths at Hard'Ack.JPG
The trails at Hard'Ack were very quiet on Wednesday, when high school students ventured out into the woods to explore. (Kate Barcellos)
Using iNaturalist.JPG
Carissa Klein shows how iNaturalist helped her group identify a caterpillar. (Kate Barcellos)
Wandering in the woods.JPG
Brooklyn St. Francis, Paraeducator Pat Thompson and Piper Shepard looking for specimens on the trails at Hard'Ack. (Kate Barcellos)
The project
Managan said the Bio Blitz project was born out of her summer studies, and that the St. Albans City School jumped right on board, organizing periods of time with local experts for nature walks three days this week.
Small groups of students were led by volunteers on Tuesday into the woods on school property to look at mushrooms, tree matter, plants, bugs and birds. They recorded their “observations” by taking photos on a smart device.
Each “observation,” counted for one picture of a specific thing the student saw on their nature walk such as a bee or wild grapes.
The goal was to collectively gather 1,000 observations using iNaturalist on iPads and smartphones, an app which crowd shares photos of flora and fauna in order to identify organisms and record them in a constantly-growing database for reference and research.
Students were also given a guidebook, “2021 Maple Run Unified School District BIOBLITZ,” created using funds from the Upper Missisquoi and Trout Rivers Wild and Scenic Committee and Vermont Community Foundation in previous years.
The booklets contained helpful safety tips and drawings and explanations of different plants, both harmful and beneficial.
City School student Annabelle “A.J.” Johnson said the Bio Blitz-style of study helped her get into the field she hopes to take on later in life: entomology, the study of insects.
“The way that [bugs] organs and systems work, it’s very interesting,” Johnson said.
By 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Weston said the elementary students had recorded almost 400 observations. Students were also sharing their findings on their own social media pages as the lessons went on.
1 of 18
Annabelle "A.J"Johnson and Lauren Weston.JPG
Lauren Weston and Annabelle "A.j." Johnson looking at plants and mushrooms in the soccer field. (Kate Barcellos)
See 18 photographs from St. Albans City School and their Bio Blitz!
1 of 18
Annabelle "A.J"Johnson and Lauren Weston.JPG
Lauren Weston and Annabelle "A.j." Johnson looking at plants and mushrooms in the soccer field. (Kate Barcellos)
Annabelle Johnson and her milkweed.JPG
Annabelle "A.J." Johnson with milkweed silk that she found. (Kate Barcellos)
Annabelle Johnson identifying.JPG
Annabelle Johnson identifies a mushroom. (Kate Barcellos)
Bridget Butler and her student group.JPG
Students gather for plant identification
Colton Parker, Olivia Coolum and their classmates look up native plant species on their devices. (Kate Barcellos)
What is that? Let's find out!
Weston and future entomologist Annabelle "A.J." Johnson discover different plants along the wetland trails. (Kate Barcellos)
Jeff Rouleau and his student group.JPG
Jeff Rouleau leads students on nature walk.JPG
Science teacher Jeff Rouleau shows his student group how to identify local plants. (Mitch Craib)
Johnson identifying Boozan's bug..JPG
Nick Boozan holds up a grasshopper for Annabelle Johnson to identify using her ipad. (Kate Barcellos)
Lauren Weston and Annabelle Johnson.JPG
Weston and Annabelle "A.J." Johnson looking for snails. (Kate Barcellos)
Lauren Weston and George Remillard.JPG
Lauren weston and George Remillard investigate cattails and marsh plants at St. Albans Town's Bioblitz. (Kate Barcellos)
Lauren Weston identifying.JPG
Group leader Lauren Weston shows her students how to photograph a mushroom and log it into a data base where others can identify it. (Kate Barcellos)
Lindsay Wight and her student .JPG
Nick Boozan and his grasshopper.JPG
Nick Boozan's new friend. (Kate Barcellos)
Olivia Coolum leads her class.JPG
Olivia Coolum leads her classmates out of the forested wetlands behind the St. Albans City School. (Kate Barcellos)
Olivia Coolum.JPG
Sixth grader Olivia Coolum used an ipad to take pictures of different plants, bugs and berries. (Kate Barcellos)
Students examine local flora.JPG
Colton Parker, Olivia Coolum and their classmates look up native plant species on their devices. (Kate Barcellos)
Superintendent Bill Kimball joins BioBlitz.JPG
High school students tended to be a bit more preferential when logging their findings, searching for the most unusual or unique thing they could find.
“We would love to be able to do Bio Blitzes all across Franklin County,” Weston said. “We just think it’s really important that the students — and everyone else, too — really understand the world around them, and notice their environments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.