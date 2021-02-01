ST. ALBANS CITY — Last Thursday, the St. Albans City Council voted to approve the city warning for Town Meeting Day, which asks voters to approve a number of items including a $9 million proposed budget and multi-million-dollar bonds for a new swimming pool and streetscape project.
As towns weigh how to hold town meeting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said they’re encouraging residents to request absentee ballots. The city is not altering its voting date, which would be allowed under a recently passed law allowing municipalities to shift their annual meeting dates and mail out ballots to all active voters.
If voters are not filling out an absentee ballot, they are called to meet at the City Hall Auditorium, located at 100 North Main St., on Tuesday, March 2. Polls will remain open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and voting will take place with voter checklists and official printed ballots, according to the warning.
What bonds are on the ballot?Under Article 3, voters will also be asked to approve a $5 million bond to build a year-round indoor community pool at Hard’ack Recreation Facility. The pool bond returns to the ballot after the original proposal, a $5.5 million project to be split between the city and the town, was voted down by town voters.
In an interview i n January, City Manager Dominic Cloud said the bond would be paid with an annual debt service of roughly $300,000, which would be paid through the city’s local option tax. The project would include $250,000 in improvements to Houghton Park.
In Article 4, voters will be asked to approve a $1.5 million bond to support public cosmetic and infrastructural improvements for Kingman Street, which will include roadway, curb and sidewalk construction, water, waste water and stormwater infrastructure, cleaning of any contaminated sites and brownfield areas. The funds will also be used to fund any utility improvements.
Of the Kingman street funds, $1 million would be paid by the tax increment finance (TIF) district, and $555,000 would be paid with water and waste water funds. In total, $251,000 would be reimbursed by the TIF district and the total outstanding TIF debt is $19.5 million.
Two million of the $19.5 in TIF debt is described as “related costs” to the projects, and if money received by the city from property taxes is not enough to pay debt service, the city will be liable for the debt service for the entirety of time that the debt exists.
Voters will also be asked in Article 5 to approve a $2.3 million bond to build a new water storage tank on Aldis Hill.
How was money saved on the budget?Under Article 2, voters will be asked to approve a budget of just over $9 million, with an estimated municipal tax rate increase of $0.95 per $100 property valuation.
Due to the loss of a police contract with St. Albans Town, the city was faced with a $1 million shortfall, according to a memo on the proposed budget. As a result, seven positions in the St. Albans City Police Department were elminated from the proposed budget, resulting in a total savings of about $600,000.
An additional $400,000 in savings was found through paying off loans in the previous year’s budget, and by freezing the Capital Improvement Program.
Who is running for elected positions?Kate Laddison and Bob Farrar will be vying for a City Council seat for Ward 5 for a term of three years, and Chad Spooner is running unopposed to represent Ward 6 for a three-year term.
Voters will also be asked to vote for two library trustees, each to serve a three-year term, with Sue B. Wade and Linda Lang running unopposed.
