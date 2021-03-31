ST. ALBANS CITY — Around 60% of the old Community College of Vermont building at 142 South Main St. will be getting a massive redesign as a part of contractor Jim Cameron’s renovations to St. Albans City’s new police station.
“I’m creating the infrastructure for them to put their stuff into,” Cameron said.
City Manager Dominic Cloud said the project amounts to around $1 million in new construction and renovations.
The south side of the 9,500-square-foot building, once used to house classrooms for the Community College of Vermont, but has been gutted and scraped down to install new toilets and transform the area into a port-style garage for police cruisers.
“We’ve taken out all the walls, you can see the IT room hanging up in the air there,” Cameron said. “We’ve started the duct work, we’ve got the plumbing and the foundation and these are the new garage doors.”
St. Albans Police Chief Maurice Lamothe said it's going to be a fresh new home for the department and its growing dispatch, which currently has no holding area for police vehicles and is busting at the seams.
"We’ve definitely outgrown the space," Lamothe said. "This building is roughly 2,000 square feet, and with 20 officers and 10 dispatch and a couple of admin staff, there's just no room."
Work on the facility started in January. Typically, the renovations Cameron has laid out would take him around six months to complete, but supply chains have been hitting roadblocks as a result of COVID-19 and he said sometimes things just don’t arrive on time.
“Things just are missing,” Cameron said. “We can start something, and then right in the middle of it, we can need something and it’s just not available ... If they show up, great, then we can be done.”
Cameron said he just completed the construction on the Hard’ack Lodge at the Hard’ack Recreation Center, but his timeline was not what he expected.
“That took twice as long,” Cameron said. “Literally twice as long (as normal) because we just couldn’t get things.”
Cameron said they’ve been fortunate in their ability to procure materials for the new station so far, but the cost of lumber, sheetrock and other items are proving to be more expensive than normal, which affects the budgeting process.
The new lights in the police station will be LED, but everything else, he said, would be salvaged from the old CCV building. The main entrance will remain, but instead of a secretary you would be greeted by dispatch.
"This is going to be a lot more secure, a lot cleaner ... easier to use and maneuver around and more up to date," Lamothe said. "It's just going to be a better facility."
Classrooms will be altered and the new station will be receiving brand new showers, two holding cells, a juvenile interview room and offices, training rooms, internet technology room and cement board ceilings and in some areas planes of bulletproof glass.
“They’re bringing in a fingerprint station, we’re going to install that,” Cameron said.
They’re also bringing in both Comcast and Consolidated Communications, and soon the police will have their very own brand new radio tower out back on its own concrete slab.
When asked if he would harbor any nostalgia for the old police digs, Lamothe assuredly replied "No."
"This building is customized specifically for us," Lamothe said. "Its going to be a very beneficial move."
Lamothe said he hopes to move in in June or July, but figured realistically that the transition would happen in July or August.
