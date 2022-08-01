HIGHGATE — A windfall from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund has sent over $1 million to the Town of Highgate to support a new library, a new septic and new community space in the downtown.
The Village Core Master Plan Committee was formed to help redevelop the downtown, and was most recently awarded $1,285,000 for the construction of an “off-site wastewater system,” according to a release. The old Steinhouer property is also potentially slated for the construction of a new library in town.
Around fifteen current residences could be hooked up to the new septic system, but that would be entirely voluntary, according to Town Administrator Heidi Britch-Valenta. The committee will be going to the voters in March of 2023 to request approval to move forward with construction of the system.
Phase Two of the Master Plan
Downtown Highgate currently doesn’t have very much in the way of places to recreate or eat aside from Desorcie’s Market and the village park. The old Steinhouer Hotel, located across the street from Desorcie’s and adjacent to the elementary school, has fallen into disrepair. The town has owned it since 2017.
Coincidentally, the town hopes to build a new library on the neighboring lot, replacing the one currently next to the gas station. The Highgate Library is too small for what the town would like to offer, and building a new one closer to the school would offer ample opportunities for collaboration with students and teachers.
Creating a small leach field or septic system would not only benefit the construction of a new library, but also residences around it that hope to hook up to the system.
So far, the project has acquired $30,000 for a water and wastewater study and an Agency of Commerce and Community Development Vermont Community Development Program Municipal Planning Grant for $14,130. The latter provided surveys, site visits and other oversight for the project.
“Through the study phase we learned that development of the core property is dependent upon finding an off-site solution to sewer and water because well and septic isolation areas from neighboring properties overlap much of the property,” a release from the Village Core Master Plan Committee.
A Clean Water State Revolving Fund approved $118,300 with no local match required for the final design, permitting, appraisal and land option to get an estimate of the cost of the new system. Land option negotiations are currently in progress.
Plans for the Library and Community Center
The public wants a new library and community space, according to surveys and community meetings, and ideally another commercial establishment, such as a restaurant.
Inspired by a visit to the Fairfield Library, the Library Relocation Task Force accumulated $175,000 in capital budget allocations for the project and is considering selling the current library for additional funds.
The project received a $30,000 VCDP ACCD Public Facilities Planning Grant with a $3,000 cash in-kind match covered by administrative hours, and the project has joined the Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program program to receive liability protection during soil contamination cleanup.
