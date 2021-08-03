Swanton NOTCH Summer Day Camp held a Community Helper/Law Enforcement/Safety Day July 29 organized by Camp Director Caylin Bessette.
The camp brought police, fire, rescue, DMV Police, Border Patrol and Customs with a helicopter, and the National Guard to speak to the campers.
In attendance were:
- Vermont State Police
- Swanton Police Department K9 Unit
- Swanton Fire Department
- Missisquoi Valley Rescue
- Vermont National Guard (Swanton)
- Swanton Sector US Customs and Border Protection
- DMV Police
