ENOSBURG FALLS — Cows, creemees and costumes featured on Main Street this weekend as the Vermont Dairy Festival and its parade finally returned to Enosburg Falls after a two-year hiatus.
Families turned out early on Saturday morning, lining the street with lawn chairs from the Jolley gas station facing Orchard Street to the Enosburg Falls Shopping Center. Early birds wandered Lincoln Park to browse vendors, including Sherwood Real Estate, the Pink Lady and the St. Albans Co-op Creamery, while emergency vehicles began testing their red and blue lights.
The Enosburg Jr. ROTC Hornet Battalion began its march with sisters Maegan and Hannah Martel carrying the banner. Area first responders as well as local companies like Vermont Natural Forest Products and Leach Family, Inc. joined the parade to the tune of the St. Andrews Pipe Band. The Franklin Central School fell in after with their own patriotic tunes.
While the majority of the license plates lining every street were green, there were also many blue and white plates: even the Canadians had come down for the festival, featuring Vermont’s longest parade lineup.
Quebecois could be heard almost as often as American English, and the Canadian National Anthem “O Canada” was sung in addition to the United States’ “Star Spangled Banner.”
When they weren’t hugging Smokey the Bear, children followed the parade down the street waving at the float drivers and especially at the shimmering Queen of the Dairy Scholarship Pageant, Naomi Edele, and the other pageant contestants who sat in royal fashion in a parade float.
Politicians, students, Shriners and cows all made their appearance. The parade and the festival are still clearly rooted deep in the hearts of locals, who value their history as a dairy epicenter, and the celebration that comes around once a year brings celebration and a sense of pride.