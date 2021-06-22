On an overcast day in St. Albans Town, George Haddad, President of Haddad Toyota gave a new purpose to what was once the old Town drive-in space.
Together with local and state officials, members of Subaru New England and even a few friends and family, the first ground was broken in what will be the newest business development in St. Albans Town on the 50th anniversary of Subaru New England’s distribution.
“I started in the business, my grandfather started it, it’s just been passed down for generations,” Haddad said of his family’s dealership legacy. “We’ve done very well with Subaru, they’ve been a great partner.”
A lover of travel, Massachusetts native Haddad said Vermont and the northern tip of the state in particular have always held a special place in his heart.
“I went to school at St. Michael’s...and I said to myself “boy would I love to open a dealership up here,” Haddad said. “I took a ride up (here), found this spot, and everything has worked out great.”
For Haddad, his newest dealership in St. Albans Town wasn’t just a teenage dream realized: it was also how he met his wife.
“We brought our entire team up here to celebrate this...this will be the 65th store in the six states of New England,” Subaru New England’s Executive Vice President Jeffrey Ruble. “We’re proud of you. Thank you so much.”
