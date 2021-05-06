Discussion of childcare accessibility in Franklin County has been rekindled in the wake of St. Albans’ YMCA childcare facility closure. Amid the current Franklin County labor shortage, state and local officials have emphasized the need for childcare to get parents and guardians back to work.
Officials announced the closure of the YMCA facility in March due to financial constraints. The facility had a staff of roughly 16, and served 38 children age 1 to 5 from area families.
A study conducted by Let’s Grow Kids in 2020 found that Franklin County has one of the worst child care shortages in the state. Countywide there were 802 child care slots as of the study’s publication. The study estimates that an additional 1,431 slots would be needed to meet the demand for care in the county.
With Vermont schools increasing in-person instruction, it is important to look at how classrooms and providers have been affected.
Bridgitte Curnan, an elementary school teacher in Franklin County, noted the tolls the pandemic has taken on the children in her classroom, particularly because of isolation.
“It’s definitely been hard on children because they can’t have playdates,” said Curnan. “They can’t be close to their friends, they can’t have hugs, and for some students that need that emotional support it’s so hard because they’ll be bawling their eyes out.”
As of April 28, 54.1% of Franklin County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 30.8% fully vaccinated. School staff and childcare workers were eligible for vaccination beginning March 5. Currently, there are no approved vaccines for children under 16 years old.
The Vermont Agency of Education revised its safety and health guidelines for Spring 2021 early last month to account for “the evolving understanding of COVID-19 in a school setting.” The three key objectives listed are to end the school year strong and safely, increase in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible, and address the educational impacts of COVID-19.
“I definitely think it will be great that teachers can get vaccinated and hopefully we can start having more children come to school,” said Sandra King, a lead teacher for Loveworks Child Care Center in South Burlington.
“For my children, the common issue I’ve been seeing is having trouble with speech,” said King. “Showing them how to say words is awkward because [with masks on] we can’t show them what our mouths are doing. I know some of my kids do not have certain letter sounds because I just cannot show them.”
Before vaccination, King said that she was not comfortable wearing face shields. Now with vaccination, she has begun incorporating face shields into her lessons, which may help in demonstrating speech.
King also referenced the educational impacts the pandemic has created, noting that the curriculum for the fall will likely not be the same. This trend has been seen across the state.
Vermont’s Education Recovery addresses this effect on education with a core goal to “reduce equity gaps in access, opportunities, and outcomes resulting from the pandemic.”
This recovery emphasizes that it is “not meant to suggest that educators or SU/SDs have failed at educating our students during the pandemic.” Rather, this plan indicates that “despite our best, heroic efforts we have collectively been unable to prevent a negative impact on some students and families.”
Despite these impacts, King believes that children will be able to bounce back.
“I think that kids are way more resilient,” said King. “As long as people are supporting them, I have faith in children and education.”
Editor’s note: Cailin Gramling is a reporter with the Community News Service, a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.
