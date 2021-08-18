ST ALBANS — With the onset of COVID-19, one Vermonter’s ecologically-minded programming with Trout Unlimited stood to be cancelled entirely.
But St. Albans native and UVM and Bellows Free Academy alumnus Barbara Luneau, a geologist, was not about to let that happen. And for her efforts, she was recently recognized by Trout Unlimited as “Stream Champion” for her work as part of the organization’s council in Colorado.
“Being raised on a dairy farm in St. Albans, I’ve always been connected to the outdoors and enjoyed being outdoors,” she told the Messenger on Tuesday.
Luneau said she’d always felt a connection to the Earth and the outdoors, so becoming a professional geologist and studying the soil was a natural progression.
“I ended up taking a geology class in college and it was pretty inspiring,” Luneau said. “It’s sort of like solving a puzzle. I fell in love with it.”
While her professional life led to a career in petroleum mining consultation, her love of camping in Vermont, fishing and spending time outdoors never left her heart.
Nor did her dedication to promoting more women to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and in an effort to inspire young women into her field, Luneau brought the first STREAM Girls (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Matheatics) camp to the St. Vrain, Colorado area to encourage young women to bond with their local water bodies, give fishing a try and cultivate a strong culture of wilderness enjoyment.
“It’s critical for us to inspire this next generation of river stewards. If we don’t do that, anything we do today in the world of conservation, it won’t last,” Luneau said.
After moving to Colorado and becoming “semi-retired,” Luneau began volunteering with Trout Unlimited, where her involvement quickly grew. She first learned about STREAM Girls in 2018, and was one of the founding members of the pilot camp launched in Colorado in 2019. STREAM Girls is run by Trout Unlimited in collaboration with Girl Scouts of America.
But like many educational programs — and everything else — Luneau and the STREAM camp had quite the challenge to keep campers engaged during the pandemic in 2020. While the spring program was cancelled entirely, the organization’s summer camp went virtual, blending virtual learning with hands-on activities campers could accomplish on their own or with family and friends.
The five-week program had weekly themes, ranging from learning your local watershed in the first two weeks to a career-focused week that introduced campers to conservation and scientific professionals.
And when the STREAM Girls fall program came around, Luneau and her team were prepared, building individual equipment packs for participating girls to go fishing with friends and family and learn about environmental conservation virtually via Zoom sessions.
Included in the equipment packages sent to campers were waders, a rod and reel, vice, tools, a magnifying glass and other tools.
“It created a way for families to connect and do something in the outdoors,” she said.
The virtual program was held again this past spring, but there was good news for campers this year as live events have been held twice so far this summer, Luneau said.
“We’re finally getting back, and hopefully this Delta variant … isn’t going to shut us down again,” she said.
To learn more about the STREAM Girls camp, visit http://www.streamcamp.org/
For more on Trout Unlimited, visit https://www.tu.org/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwvO2IBhCzARIsALw3ASog_3W2nyb6cwpuZ6GKAZpKtnfagzANj8MnRyzJYUchMtSIucKwylAaAtbTEALw_wcB
