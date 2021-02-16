Weather Alert

...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...NORTHEASTERN ESSEX...NORTHWESTERN LAMOILLE...NORTHWESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHWESTERN ADDISON...SOUTHEASTERN GRAND ISLE...CHITTENDEN AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES... At 429 PM EST...A snow squall was along a line extending from Franklin Vermont to near Elizabethtown New York...and moving east at 30 mph. Locations impacted include... Essex Junction, South Burlington, Burlington International Airport, Burlington, Willsboro, Enosburg Falls, Elizabethtown, Franklin, Jay, Jay In Franklin County, Cambridge, Winooski, Monkton Ridge, Montgomery Center, Westford, Montgomery, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, St. Albans City and Fairfax. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 73 and 117. * visibilities will drop quickly to less than a mile in this squall. Rapid visibility reduction and potentially icy roads are likely to produce hazardous driving conditions. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce speed and make sure headlights are on to increase the visibility of your vehicle to those around you. TIME...MOT...LOC 2129Z 256DEG 24KT 4500 7288 4428 7353