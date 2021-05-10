RICHFORD — It’s May and while students are excited, local high schools have been working hard regarding prom and just how to hold the event during COVID-19.
School officials say that prom committees have been exploring venue options and planning a prom that fits with health and safety guidelines from state officials.
“Due to health and safety concerns and capacity regulations, our original venue did not work out; however, at present members of the prom committee have been tasked with exploring alternate options,” says Enosburg Falls High School Principal Joseph Donarum, in a post on Facebook.
Over at Richford, it’s much the same. A tentative date was set for June 5. Senior Abigail Chagnon says the date has recently been changed to May 27.
“As a senior, I feel like everything they are doing right now is great. They are making things happen with everything going on and still making it special,” she says.
Meanwhile, like most of her class, Chagnon has been busy preparing. She’s got her dress but didn’t have to go to a store to get it.
“I recently got a car and have high payments for a teenager making minimum wage. I had a friend with an extra dress and she never got to wear it. I tried it on and it fit perfectly so I bought it from her,” she says.
And she’s just received her first vaccine.
“Most of the talk is about people getting vaccinated because they are afraid they cannot go if they aren’t. Personally, I had planned on getting vaccinated and had my first shot yesterday, and didn’t worry about not being able to attend prom without,” she said.
She says that the state guidelines were the main reason she decided to get the vaccine in the first place.
Richford High School Principal Beth O’Brien says the school’s rules are simple.
“We need to follow state guidance, which says masks are required and one unvaccinated person per 50 square feet,” she says.
Since the date is now set for May 27, the school will only allow one unvaccinated person per 100 square feet.
While the school still hasn’t decided on a venue, Chagnon says everyone in the school has become so close that they’ve become used to small events and make the most of it.
“I think it would be amazing if we found somewhere big enough to allow everyone to go without them feeling like they need to be vaccinated. I’ve heard talk about Sheldon school allowing us to use an outside tent, but with everything going on, I think most people would be comfortable with allowing that many people,” she says.
