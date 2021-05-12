MONTPELIER — Despite an increase in estimated vehicle miles traveled by Vermonters, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is reporting a decline in Greenhouse Gas Emissions statewide.
Using data from the Vermont Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) Inventory, the DEC estimates emissions dropped 4.8% from 2016 to 2017 and have now returned close to levels from 1990.
The state’s (GHG) inventory tracks annual emissions that occur from activities such as driving, space heating, farming, industrial processes, and waste management, as well as electricity emissions associated with Vermont’s electricity purchases and consumption.
“Data reporting can have significant lag, which is why the inventories can be several years after the reported data,” says Elle O’Casey, Director of Communications for the Agency of Natural Resources, “We are working to identify ways to provide data sooner to policy makers.”
O’Casey says in prior years, Vermont’s three largest sources of GHG emissions were transportation, building energy use and agriculture.
“This decline was driven mainly by reductions in electricity emissions as well as a small reduction in transportation emissions,” she says.
DEC also provides early 2018 and 2019 estimates of Greenhouse Gas emissions that predict further declines. They say this is due to a continued drop in the electricity sector.
O’Casey says transportation represents the largest single source of GHG emissions.
“From 2014 to 2017, Vermonters drove 365 million road miles. That’s an increase of 5%,” she says.
Despite this, the agency says the current model estimates a 7% decline in those emissions from transportation.
“As a result of this “unexplained” discrepancy, which has been used for several years, the DEC decided to use fuel sales data to estimate transportation emissions,” says O’Casey. “Estimated transportation-related emissions are generally lower using the fuel sales-based methodology as compared to the 'Vehicle-Miles-Traveled' methodology,” she says.
She says several neighboring states, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, also use a fuel sales-based methodology for estimating transportation-related emissions.
“The change in methodology has implications for Vermont’s overall emissions profile as transportation represents the largest single source of GHG emissions. Whenever a change in methodology is made, it is applied to data from previous years as well to the extent possible, so the numbers can be compared,” says O'Casey.
According to the agency, this change will be reviewed by the Vermont Climate Council that was established by the Vermont Legislature in 2020.
Specifically, the Climate Council is in the process of bringing on contracted support to perform a review of Vermont’s GHG Emissions Inventory.
“This will be a topic of review and continued discussion in order to ensure a transparent, consistent and accurate approach to estimating GHG emissions,” she says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.