As cases of COVID-19 continue to quickly rise across the country, and as state officials say Vermont is experiencing a post-holiday surge in the virus, hospital occupancy is becoming more of a concern.
To that end, The New York Times has created an interactive map showing how many intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied at hospitals across the country. The map uses a dataset released weekly by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and can be found here: https://nyti.ms/3bTSKCm
According to the map, Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, as of the most recent batch of data Monday, was housing one COVID-19 patient, and has nine ICU beds available. NMC’s ICU occupancy is 49%, far below both the national and state averages of 79% and 60%, respectively.
A little further south, University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington appears to be dealing with a slightly larger caseload. According to the data, the hospital is housing 13 COVID-19 patients, and has 12 ICU beds available. Its ICU occupancy is at 71%, according to the data.
In Vermont, cases have not yet approached the level where hospital capacity would be strained, officials said last week. During a Jan. 12 press conference updating the public on Vermont’s response to the pandemic, Mike Pieciak, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, reported that the state would need to see a case rate of 380 per day for a 14-day period to start straining its hospitals.
While the state had been averaging 166 cases per day as of last week, Pieciak also pointed out that Vermont has seen more cases in the previous five days than it had in the months of May, June, July, August and September. During last Tuesday’s press conference, Pieciak said the state appeared to be experiencing a post-holiday surge in the virus, as the data in the 14-day period following Christmas mirrored data in the same period following Halloween, when a fall-surge in cases hit.
The state recorded 123 new cases on Monday, and the death toll stands at 163.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.