HIGHGATE — Growth and opportunity come by land and by sea, but in Highgate, they could be flying in hot pretty soon after Gov. Phil Scott indicated during his budget address that funding is on the way for a major project at Franklin County State Airport.
“It provides $1 million to support a major infrastructure project at the Highgate airport and industrial area,” Scott said of federal stiumulus funds for the state.
Picture this: an expanded airport runway welcoming cargo planes from companies like UPS, Amazon and FedEx, smaller electric planes flying everything from medical equipment and supplies to short-trip commuters to places like Boston, New York City and beyond, and brand new, outfitted warehouses filled with hundreds of Vermont workers.
But the buildings and how they can be utilized depends heavily on two requirements: water and sewer.
Without water and sewer connections, the buildings would have to be built smaller and have a limit on the number of employees in order to adequately prepare for everything from washing and sanitation to septic tanks and plumbing for employees and workers, said local landowner Jim Harrison, who owns plots of land around the airport that are targeted for such development.
But hope beckons: documents dated Jan. 21, 2021 titled “Franklin County Airport Infrastructure Project Overview” detail a project that would extend water lines 6,300 feet from Missisquoi Valley Union High School to the airport “to coincide with airport expansion to provide potable water /sewer to the airport terminal, offer water/sewer to airport hangars, provide water/sewer to the state snow removal building, provide water/sewer to the Agency of Transportation District 8 garage, and extend water into the Commercial Industrial District to coincide with development of commercial park.”
Project origins
Harrison owns 32 acres of land adjacent to the airport, and said he previously drafted a plan to invest in large swaths of solar panels to cover the land that he owned.
But after being outbid for the project, Harrison said he turned his attention to developing manufacturing space, and considered a land-swap with the state to trade 16 acres of his land on one side of the airport for 16 acres on the other side, so that his former 16 acres could be developed in conjunction with the airport.
The idea: 14 state-approved and contracted new airport hangers would be erected for the airport to use, and Harrison said he would in turn develop warehouse and manufacturing buildings on the 16 acres he would then own on the other side, and lease them out to companies.
According to FAA standards, every airport has to have a 20-year plan for the airport to grow to be able to suit the needs of new types of aircrafts, fluctuations in traffic, economic changes and commercial needs.
Airport Manager Clifford Coy said plans are to expand even further to meet and cater to the growing economic desirability of the region.
The airport is currently 350 acres, Coy said, and the original runway was supposed to be much larger — 7,000 feet, to be exact.
“We’ve got 60 acres in one direction, and another 45 in another that’s not being utilized because it never got turned into runway,” Coy said. “And the economics in Franklin County right now are pretty incredible in terms of employment opportunities and education. There’s a lot of things aligning for this county to have one of the most expansive growth opportunities in New England.”
Benefits for the county
“A lot of people are looking to Franklin County because of the momentum we are seeing in the towns,” said Tim Smith, St. Albans City mayor and executive director of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation.
Coy said while many companies are hoping to bring their manufacturing and warehousing opportunities with them to Vermont, experts like Smith say any available space is drying up quick.
“We have no vacant space,” Smith said. “We have plentiful land with the possibility of developing, but it takes too long, and this developer does have the possibility of building spec buildings.”
If the runway was expanded, Coy said, bigger planes — like freight and cargo planes for larger companies — could bring in more transportation opportunities, more job opportunities, and create a higher traffic flow of planes, people, goods and services.
Highgate Town Administrator Heidi Britch-Valenta agreed, and said the benefit of a larger facility and subsequent manufacturing opportunities are exactly the types of jobs rural communities like Highgate need.
“Between 16% and 25% of residents (here) drive an hour one way to get to work,” Britch-Valenta said. “By bringing comparable positions here, you take a burden off of a family who is removed from their community (at work). It’s a real benefit to something like this coming to the community, because the commercial tax revenue helps to offset the residential cost to live here.”
A 50,000-square-foot facility could facilitate a minimum of 50 to 75 employees, Smith said, and he’s already counting the number of potential partners he has had to turn away from the St. Albans Industrial Park for lack of space.
“We had nothing to show them,” Smith said. “They’re inquiring here, but we have nothing to show them.”
A wider runway would further ease the burden of competition between freight and commercial passenger jets on the Burlington airport by simply transporting their freight planes elsewhere instead of physically expanding the airport itself. Franklin County State Airport, with a few additions and modifications, would be the perfect new landing spot for cargo or freight planes given the vicinity to Burlington, Montreal, and the interstate highways.
The new space would not ever be used for jet planes, Coy said.
Harrison called the land trade mutually beneficial.
“It gets us closer to the road (for transportation purposes), and we’ve already got sketch plan approval on the eight lots here,” Harrison said pointing to his proposed new properties.
“I really believe this is going to happen,” Harrison said. “And when I hear the $1 million dollars is coming to the project ... but we’re going to develop the land either way.”
