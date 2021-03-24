One year on since the United States-Canadian border closed to non-essential traffic, COVID-19 and the resulting pandemic have taken a huge bite out of Franklin County’s restaurant economy.
Black Lantern
At The Black Lantern Inn, in Montgomery, Kathy Howell says 50% of the visitors every year are Canadian.
“We were kind of able to adjust staff-wise and you know … what we expected going into this season, that pretty much played out. I’d say almost a 50% loss, yes,” she told the Messenger.
Still, they never closed and had to cut staff to a bare minimum.
“I had one person in the kitchen, one person up front and our takeout kept us going. It paid the bills for sure. We never closed, We just went to takeout when we had to,” she said.
Howell says that getting back on their feet is important but The Black Lantern hasn’t been paying as much attention to border closure dates.
“I’m looking at it like, you know, maybe by mid-summer we’ll begin seeing something that looks more like normal. It’d be great to get our Canadian customers back,” she said.
“When the border opens back up though, I have staff in the wings waiting and they’ll just be back on basically,” says Howell.{h3 style=”text-align: left;”}Parkside Grille{/h3}
On Main Street in Enosburg, Parkside Grille has been a staple for 15 years. When COVID hit, owner Cathy Godin Derby began speaking to friends about what to do.
“It was tough. I’m down 25%. When it began, I reached out to people in Montgomery, Jeffersonville, all the locals we all pretty much coordinated to a certain point,” she said.
But she says a food shortage in spring created more of a need for teamwork.
“I actually went a week without roast beef … It was even to the point where they were talking about being short on chicken, when the chicken companies went down out of state … but it didn’t happen. But we did reach out to help each other on that, whether it was mozzarella cheese or lettuce,” she said.
She notes that she ordered extra chicken and put them aside.
“So, I was ok on that. That’s kind of an important item. Customers have understood what we’re going through, so that’s been a good thing,” says Derby.
Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, she hopes with more people vaccinated that by next season the travel restrictions will be lifted.
“Business-wise, it’s definitely going to affect us this summer if there’s no Canadians traveling down here,” she says.{h3 style=”text-align: left;”}Across the border{/h3}
At Italian restaurant Il Castello, in Cowansville, owner Emilio Venerio says that they did just reopen last week, but the dynamics are a bit different north of the border.
“We didn’t get that many Americans. We do a little bit, from Swanton and St. Albans and Burlington. But not to say that it’s a substantial amount that it would affect our business, but we do kind of miss going over,” says Venerio.
He says that for Canadians a bigger concern is the exchange rate.
“Being a restaurant owner here sometimes we’d want to get away and go somewhere else to eat, so we’d come across the border. When the exchange rate was par and not as high as it is now. Either way we would still come over,” he said. “We’ve been doing takeout because the government enforced the closure and we had no choice, we had to close. But now, we’re ok because we’re in an orange zone and not a red zone.”
Venerio says that they have been surprised by the American vaccination rate.
“Our’s is definitely not as quick as you guys. I know down in the states you guys are really rolling it out. I see it on the news every day,” he said.
With that the phone rings and Venerio excuses himself to take the call.
“We just got our first clients coming in for the evening. We’ve got a full house. Again, we’re past capacity and we have been distancing of course, so we’re only using a half a table. We’re just hoping that it (the border) would reopen, so we can get back partially to a normal life,” he said.
