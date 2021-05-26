ST ALBANS CITY — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, community action agencies weren’t certain whether their client list was going to boom or bust.
But Franklin-Grand Isle Community Action Director Robert Ostermeyer said what he predicted actually never came true: Ostermeyer said the low income community felt less stress during the pandemic than they have in years.
“There was the increase in food stamp benefits, an EBT card to households whose children were in school on the school lunch program, mass food distributions through FEMA, Farmers to Families program, Foodbank and the Everyone Eats program,” Ostermeyer said. “There’s a tremendous number of new initiatives to help people now.”
Ostermeyer said that the organization's food shelf funding has dropped by 50%, and where they are normally bustling with people and appointments, the building was very quiet Wednesday afternoon.
“I’ve got mixed feelings about all of this,” Ostermeyer said. “A lot of our clients come here to sit down in front of someone, to make that contact and to have that validation. The waiting room would have been full a year and a half ago.”
Food may be on the table, but the state is experiencing a shortage of four walls. The number of households struggling with housing insecurity has increased by 120% due to the lack of housing and apartments throughout the state, and Gov. Phil Scott said that by July the state would begin rolling back the hotel-motel program housing those in need in hotels and motels.
“Over 100 households in Franklin and Grand Isle county were housed in hotels,” Ostermeyer said. “The state picked up landscape of homelessness and everyone that was not permanently attached and put them in the arms of the state. There's no housing.”
“As of yesterday, four available units in the entire county,” said Associate Director Jess Graff. “Thirty-seven households or 50 people will no longer have housing."
In order to adhere to the guidance around the COVID-19 pandemic, Ostermeyer took to his tools and built custom sliding doors to provide more barriers between clients and staff, and glass shields were installed for the staff desks in the building.
All fuel assistance calls were conversations over the phone, and Ostermeyer said the requirement for physical signatures was replaced by vocal agreement.
Clients can ring the doorbell outside the locked door for access, and anyone -- regardless of income -- has access to the food shelf in the rear of the building, which offers an abundance of fresh produce, eggs, milk, canned goods, frozen meat and even bags of dog food to anyone who enters.
“If you’re in this community and you have a bill you have to pay, you may then have no money for rent,” Ostermeyer said. “One blow can knock down the house of cards. We’re trying to keep low income families afloat, and our food income program protects the kitchen table.”
Anyone requesting the services of Franklin-Grand Isle Community Action is given a number to keep the rest of staff safely distanced, and are given the opportunity to wait in their car or outside until their number is called.
“We’re still here,” Ostermeyer said. “For the past year, people realized they suddenly had sufficient funds...In the normal span of a year, we’ll move 350,000 pounds of food, and 1 in 10 people in the county will have sat down to a meal from the food shelf.”
